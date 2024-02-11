Looking forward to the 2024 NFL draft, Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders boldly put himself as the No. 1 draft prospect. Overall, he's ranked No. 6 before he announced his return to CFB for the upcoming season.

Amid rumors about USC's Caleb Williams and North Carolina's Drake Maye being the top signal-callers in this year's draft, Sanders holds his ground, believing he outmatches them.

His path from an HBCU to a Power Five program and being Deion Sanders' son showcase the challenges he has had to surmount. Nevertheless, Shedeur - with an NIL valuation of $4.7 million - remains resolute in his belief that his accomplishments and skills set him apart from his peers.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated's Brice Butler, Sanders said:

"I’m biased, but I don’t see a quarterback that’s better than me. I don’t see a quarterback that went through as much adversity as me, that had four different OCs in four years.

"Coming from an HBCU, coming to a Power Five (program), having real pressure on me. A lot of people don’t understand, that’s a lot more adversity than you think."

In December, ESPN analyst Mel Kiper Jr. ranked Shedeur Sanders as the No. 6 overall prospect on his Big Board after conference championship weekend. Nevertheless, Sanders chose to return to Colorado for another season under his father, Deion Sanders.

Meanwhile, "Coach Prime," on ESPN's "First Take" on Friday, hinted that another Colorado player, Travis Hunter, could also be a top pick in the 2025 NFL draft.

“Did I say that we may have the first and second pick of next year’s draft?” Sanders said. “That plays for Colorado? Did I mention that? OK, I just wanted to mention that.”

Shedeur Sanders' confidence in the face of competition

Colorado vs. Oregon

Despite facing considerable challenges, Shedeur Sanders amassed an impressive 3,230 passing yards, 27 touchdowns and three interceptions during his debut season in Boulder.

"You put any of those guys in (my) situation, they’re not doing that ... the most pressure, and the safest bet is me," Shedeur said.

His completion percentage of 69.3% and 298 completions solidify his position as a formidable force on the field. Before the 2023 season, CU coach Deion Sanders hired Sean Lewis as the offensive coordinator, a move praised as one of the best offseason hires.

However, issues arose as the season progressed, with Sanders expressing dissatisfaction with Lewis' offensive scheme.

Coach Sanders said in an interview with DNVR that Lewis' offense featured a lot of "choice routes," making it difficult for him to anticipate plays and putting pressure on the receivers to make the right reads. As a result, Lewis was demoted in favor of Pat Shurmur.

