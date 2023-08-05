Power Five conference set to lose 8 schools; it's not Pac-12: Reports

The Pac-12 has been dealing with a lot of issues, but they are not the Power Five conference recent reports have talked about. The Atlantic Coast Conference is dealing with most of its members looking to leave for a larger chunk of revenue.

College football insider Greg Swaim reported that there could be as many as eight ACC teams leaving the conference.

The Southeastern Conference looking to add some teams definitely makes sense with the geographical proximity of the two conferences.

This will definitely be something to monitor as the SEC is one of the biggest conferences in the sport and being added gives a team a lot of prestige.

Which ACC teams deserve to join one of the top Power Five conferences?

The Power Five conferences have mostly been looking to expand their respective leagues with talent. The ACC is one of the lesser Power Five conferences already and if they get depleted like the Pac-12, it will be interesting to see exactly which teams are looking to leave.

There are some teams that could be extremely valuable to a conference looking to expand. As of this writing, it is not known which teams are among the eight programs wanting out.

However, the Clemson Tigers and Florida State Seminoles both feel like shoe-ins for the SEC. The conference has been looking to expand to 16 teams anyways.

There are some other programs that could be in the running as the Miami Hurricanes and North Carolina Tar Heels both feel like excellent fits as well. The SEC did add the Oklahoma Sooners and Texas Longhorns in 2024 so it will be interesting to see how they do.

These four ACC teams in particular seem to be excellent fits as full members. There are also a few teams that could be part of the conference in a non-football aspect with basketball schools like the Syracuse Orange and Louisville Cardinals who could join in that aspect.

There are other programs throughout the ACC that could find homes with the other Power Five conferences as well. However, with the feeling that the ACC could collapse by the end of the month, it will be interesting to see how this develops.

The same concept is unfolding in a way with the Pac-12 as they are now down to a four-team conference at the moment.

The ACC has some excellent programs littered throughout and it is a tough ask to compete in the same geographical location as the SEC.

However, this Power Five conference has shown to provide some excellent play but it could be ending sooner than we anticipate.