Clemson Tigers have been the only non-Southeastern Conference team to win a national championship since 2015. The team leaving the ACC seems like more of a possibility than ever, and the program could be part of the Big 12 expansion.

According to Jack McGuire of Barstool Sports, the question will be answered soon. There are serious rumors placing them as one of four teams to join the Big Ten.

McGuire went on to add that the locker room had not been notified of a decision as of Sunday night. This will be a major shift for the ACC, losing some of its elite programs.

ACC's loss to be Big 12's gain?

There will be questions raised about college realignment if this goes into effect. Clemson have one of the most successful programs in terms of winning and developing talent in the nation. However, if they join the Big Ten, Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark will need to figure things out.

One potential move could be to poach the Seminoles and have them join if they are unable to persuade Clemson Tigers. The ACC should consider expansion themselves with the Pac-12 to form one superconference, as neither has shown the potential to grow individually.

It is going to be interesting to see as the Big 12 have already received a commitment from Colorado Buffaloes, and they are going to need to figure out another program to keep the conference at an even number of teams. It was reported yesterday that Arizona Wildcats could be on the move to the Big 12, and that really helps the conference continue its expansion.

Yormark understands that this is not only for college football, as adding Arizona means having a strong basketball program too. It will be interesting to see who else moves around before the season begins.