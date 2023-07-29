Is Florida State leaving the ACC? CFB insider drops a major insight into the ongoing conference re-alignment rumor

Florida State appears to be the next in line to make a conference realignment move in the world of college sports. This brings us to a brand new episode of the semmingly never-ending conference expansion and realignment.

According to college football insider Greg Swaim, the university will make a move out of the Atlantic Coast Conference. Rumors of a potential exit from the conference started to come out earlier this week, but it looks like it will materialize soon.

However, it is still unknown what conference the Seminoles will be moving to after their exit from the ACC, but there’s a suggestion of the Southeastern Conference and the Big Ten in some quarters. It is to be seen where the university eventually lands.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Florida State President previously gave realignment indications

Florida State has been working on a potential realignment for a while and the school's top officials haven't made the plan a secret. President Richard McCollough noted that the university will be aggressive in the pursuit of a realignment.

Speaking at the Tallahassee Chamber of Commerce Conference in August 2022, McCollough revealed that Florida State is already active in a realignment move and is getting some help. This is in a bid to ensure the university remains competitive in college sports.

McCollough said:

"It's something I'm spending a lot of time on and we're getting a lot of help. We're trying to do anything we can to think about how we remain competitive. Florida State is expected to win. We're going to be very aggressive.”

He made this comment shortly after the Big Ten secured the largest media rights deal ever signed by a college athletic conference in 2022. The disparity in television money is no doubt a huge driver in the current waves of expansion and realignment.

CFBLIVE247 @CFBLive247_



Realignment is here for good & you can best believe the BIG 10 and SEC will be vying for their services. Breaking news: According to FSU 247 mod Chris Nee, the Florida State Seminoles are actively looking to depart from the ACC.Realignment is here for good & you can best believe the BIG 10 and SEC will be vying for their services. pic.twitter.com/0YsWMcSSRT

Where does this leave the ACC?

Florida State's potential exit from the ACC will definitely leave the conference's future in danger if it turns out successful as this will immediately give a couple of other members a pathway out of the conference.

There has been a belief that the ACC would be protected from losing teams due to its contract, but recent developments suggest that this might not be the case. If member schools come up with a strategic plan, they might be able to navigate potential realignment scenarios.

According to reports, seven current members are exploring a move out of the ACC. In a bid to assess the strength of the conference's current agreement, the schools have held private meetings to evaluate its level of inviolability.