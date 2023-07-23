2023 SEC football predictions: Can Nick Saban contend for his 9th conference championship with Alabama this season?

With the season five weeks away, it is finally time to look at some 2023 SEC Football predictions. The Southeastern Conference has a lot of interesting programs, with the back-to-back national champion Georgia Bulldogs, the Alabama Crimson Tide, the LSU Tigers, and the Tennessee Volunteers, to name a few.

This is also the final season of the East and West Divisions of the conference, as beginning in 2024, they will go with the two best records in the SEC Championship Game instead of division winners.

Alabama head coach Nick Saban is looking for his 11th SEC Title (ninth with the Crimson Tide). Who will be able to take the top spot in the 2023 SEC Football predictions, and will it reflect the same when we reach the end of the season?

2023 SEC Football Predictions: Georgia Bulldogs

The Georgia Bulldogs have an easy schedule but don't tell that to head coach Kirby Smart. With home games for the first four weeks and one non-conference Power Five opponent, they have a chance to run the table.

Georgia CFP National Championship Parade

With a new quarterback and losing 15 players in the 2023 NFL draft, it will be interesting to see if they lose at all throughout the season.

Alabama Crimson Tide

The Alabama Crimson Tide are an interesting team, as they feel like they are being disrespected in the 2023 SEC Football predictions.

The Crimson Tide also have a quarterback competition heading into their season, having won 11 games last season. They should be the favorites to come out of the West Division and should be an exciting program this year.

LSU Tigers

The LSU Tigers were actually able to win the SEC West Division last season in Brian Kelly's first season with the program. However, Kelly has thrown a bit of cold water on the team for the 2023 season saying he expects next year to be the season he expects to be a contender in the SEC.

The program went 10-4 last year and has quarterback Jayden Daniels returning, so it will be interesting to see how they are viewed in the 2023 SEC Football predictions.

Tennessee Volunteers

The final team to touch upon that can really be considered a contender for the conference title is the Tennessee Volunteers. They were second in the East Division with an 11-2 record and have to replace quarterback Hendon Hooker.

This program is built on the passing game, averaging 326.1 passing yards per game in 2022, so it will be interesting. Expect them to be contenders in the SEC but not to have the top spot in the 2023 SEC Football predictions.

