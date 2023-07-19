Don't tell Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart that they have an easy 2023 schedule. When looking at their schedule this season, it seems like it is more of a cakewalk than their previous two seasons. However, the HC was quite particular about the competition when speaking at the SEC Media days.

Brett McMurphy @Brett_McMurphy Georgia’s Kirby Smart asked about the perception the Bulldogs have a cupcake schedule this year: “Come play it.”

For the 2023 season, the Bulldogs do not play a road game until Week 5 and travel the fewest miles out of all the SEC teams. They only play one non-conference Power Five team this season, Georgia Tech, the other two non-conference games are against UT Martin and Ball State.

One game was originally scheduled against Oklahoma, but the game was called off at the SEC's direction, with the program joining the conference in 2024.

Georgia also only plays four road games throughout the season. In a season expected to be the weakest Bulldogs team in the three-year stretch, it is a little more difficult to take how they play seriously.

What is Kirby Smart's goal for the 2023 Georgia Bulldogs season?

This should be fairly obvious, but the goal is to be the first program since the 1930s to win three consecutive national championships. However, head coach Kirby Smart spoke during the 2023 SEC Media Days about not getting comfortable as a program.

"I don't care about 3-peat, 2-peat, 1-peat. I care about complacency."

Kirby Smart obviously cares about winning a national championship this season, so it's a bit of a stretch to say the first part of the quote. However, the main point is echoed: don't get too comfortable, as teams are going to use Georgia as their litmus test.

Brett McMurphy @Brett_McMurphy Georgia's Kirby Smart said to have a chance for a 3rd consecutive title, Dawgs must overcome complacency. Also, doesn't hurt Georgia projected to be a double-digit favorite in every regular season game this season

With their less-than-stellar scheduling, this should be a good time for quarterback junior Carson Beck to get his footing, as he is 36-for-58 (62.1% completion percentage) for 486 yards with six touchdowns and two interceptions in his college football career. He never got the starting job as he was backing up Stetson Bennett, and this easier schedule could give him the confidence to do well.

Kirby Smart and his squad have a great scope of improvement

The defense lost some top-notch starters in the 2023 NFL draft but has shown the ability to improve with its recruiting. However, Kirby Smart is a defensive-minded head coach with his background, so they should improve.

The easier schedule and playing at home for the first four weeks of the season give the team as a whole the ability to gain some confidence.

The Bulldogs should also boost their record and be able to lead the SEC East division, as their major test will be against Tennessee. However, that's not until the penultimate week of the regular season. This Georgia Bulldogs team has a realistic chance to go undefeated throughout the regular season once again.

