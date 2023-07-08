SEC Media Days 2023: When will this year's preseason media circus begin? Complete schedule, date, venue, and more

The SEC Media Days have been incredible, as this is the first official step toward the college football season. Each coach and some integral players in the conference will take the podium and answer questions from the assorted media.

This will be taking place inside the Grand Hyatt in Nashville, Tennessee, from July 17-20. What are some of the bigger topics that will be discussed and when will each team be speaking? Let's dive a little deeper into the SEC Media Days.

SEC Media Days: Day 1

The first day is Monday, July 17, and will have the LSU Tigers, Missouri Tigers and Texas A&M Aggies meet with the media. This will be the first time that Brian Kelly, Eliah Drinkwitz and Jimbo Fisher speak about the upcoming season.

One of the biggest stories is the entire LSU Tigers are being revamped, as they have added a lot of new faces on the defensive side. Questions about job security for Jimbo Fisher should also be expected here.

SEC Media Days: Day 2

The second day is on Tuesday, July 18 and four conference teams will be taking the stage. The Auburn Tigers, Georgia Bulldogs, Mississippi State Bulldogs and Vanderbilt Commodores will be talking.

The major questions are going to be coming towards Kirby Smart as he is coaching the back-to-back national championship team and a huge portion of the defense in particular is no longer there. There can also be questions about the legal issues some of the players have dealt with in the calendar year and what he is doing to prevent that from happening.

SEC Media Days: Day 3

The penultimate day of this four-day event takes place on Wednesday, July 19, and four programs are heading to the podium. The Alabama Crimson Tide, Arkansas Razorbacks, Florida Gators and Kentucky Wildcats will all appear here.

Expect Nick Saban to be part of one of the biggest events, as the media is going to be asking all types of questions about the quarterback competition going on and if they have the talent to be atop the SEC.

SEC Media Days: Day 4

The final day of action is on Thursday, July 20, and the final three teams in the conference will speak. The Ole Miss Rebels, South Carolina Gamecocks and Tennessee Volunteers are all heading to the podium. There are a lot of questions popping up, as this is the best chance for the Tennessee Volunteers to win the SEC Championship.

