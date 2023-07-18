Top 5 questions Kirby Smart might address on Day 2 of the 2023 SEC Media Days

The 2023 SEC Media Days continue on Tuesday as Kirby Smart's Georgia is among the four teams facing the media in Nashville.

The Bulldogs will send head coach Smart, TE Brock Bowers, DB Kamari Lassiter and OL Sedric Van Pran. No quarterback will be sent to represent Georgia which is an interesting wrinkle.

With Georgia set to speak at 11:30 a.m. ET, here are five questions Kirby Smart will need to address on Tuesday.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

#5 - Who is the starting quarterback?

With Stetson Bennett off to the NFL, the Georgia Bulldogs will look for a new starting quarterback.

The Bulldogs will have an open competition between Carson Beck, Brock Vandagriff and Gunnar Stockton, but Beck does appear to have the inside track.

Kirby Smart likely won't confirm anything about who is the starting quarterback, but he will no doubt be asked about the position and his thought on the three.

#4 - How will Kirby Smart address the heartbreaking off-season incident?

Kirby Smart will no doubt be asked about the death of OL Devin Willock and recruiting analyst Chandler LeCroy in a car crash in January.

The news was heartbreaking, and Smart did talk about it right away, but with more media in attendance, Smart will have to address the incident and how the Bulldogs will make sure those speeding incidents don't happen again.

#3 - Does Georgia have an 'easy' schedule?

Georgia has a soft non-conference schedule

The Georgia Bulldogs are back-to-back national champions and are used to playing the best teams in the SEC and even taking on challengers in their non-conference schedule.

Yet, in 2023, the Bulldogs have been criticized for their non-conference schedule as Georgia plays UT-Martin, Ball State, UAB and Georgia Tech. Kirby Smart will no doubt be asked if he thinks their non-conference schedule could hurt their playoff chances if they don't win the SEC.

#2 - How can Georgia go back-to-back?

The Bulldogs have been depleted by players going to the NFL.

Georgia still has recruited well, but their key players on defense and its starting quarterback are gone, which makes this year harder for the Bulldogs. Smart will no doubt address how he will deal with all the players leaving.

#1 - Has Kirby Smart overtaken Nick Saban as the best coach?

Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs have been considered by some as the best coach and the new top dog in college football. However, Nick Saban and Alabama still have all the history.

Smart also sort of addressed this back in Spring and said he wouldn't compare his program to any others.

“I don’t measure our program based on their program,” Smart said at the SEC spring meetings.

“We measure our program on doing the best we can do, and that’s doing the best job we can each and every year. Our success is based on how we work out, how we perform, how we run, how we turn over the ball, how we convert third downs. It’s really that simple. It’s not based on the other program,” he added.

Ultimately, as Smart and Georgia continue to win, the question of whether he has surpassed Saban will be there.

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of sexual harassment and assault

Poll : Do you think Georgia will win the SEC again? Yes No 0 votes