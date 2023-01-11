Who is Carson Beck? Meet the next Georgia QB tipped to replace Stetson Bennett

Quarterback Stetson Bennett led the Georgia Bulldogs to their second consecutive National Championship title with a commanding win over TCU. As Bennett has now played out his final year of eligibility, there will be a change of guard in the Georgia offense next season with Carson Beck expected to be the new starter.

Beck was named the backup to Bennett this season. He played in six games this season -- 11 total in his career as well as the national championship game on Monday. He has completed 35 of 55 passes for 455 yards, six touchdowns, and two interceptions. The redshirt sophomore was a former four-star recruit in the Class of 2020.

GaBulldogsFB @GABulldogsFB Carson Beck and his rocket launcher of a arm will be the man leading the offense in 2023 I believe. Carson Beck and his rocket launcher of a arm will be the man leading the offense in 2023 I believe. https://t.co/pfWDrTTNav

He played high school football at Mandarin High School in Jacksonville, Florida. In 2018, he was named the USA Today Florida Offensive Player of the Year. In his senior season, he threw for 1,843 yards and 20 touchdowns while leading his team to a 7-4 record.

Beck is favored to be the starting quarterback for the Bulldogs in 2023. However, he will have to compete against Brock Vandagriff, who was ranked as the fourth-best quarterback in the 2021 recruiting class.

Will QB Stetson Bennett be drafted in the first round?

University of Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett started his college career as a walk-on for the Bulldogs. After his freshman season, he transferred to Jones County Junior College to play football. He then transferred back to Georgia, where he received a full scholarship.

With an extra redshirt season as well as the additional year that the NCAA was given due to COVID-19, he is the oldest quarterback (25) in this draft class.

Despite being a Heisman Trophy candidate this season and winning two consecutive National Championship titles, he may not be high on many NFL teams' draft boards.

His age, though 25 isn't old, makes him three to four years older than the other quarterbacks who have declared for the draft. At 5'11, he is also one of the shortest in the class.

Nonetheless, in recent years, quarterbacks like Kyler Murray, who is just 5'10, have set themselves apart from other quarterbacks despite their height.

Bennett's ability to make plays with both his arm and legs is an advantage for any NFL team. As of right now, speculation is that the quarterback will be drafted, but likely not on the first night.

