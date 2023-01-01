What is Kirby Smart's salary at Georgia? Full contract details of veteran HC

Kirby Smart has built the University of Georgia as one of the top programs in all of college football. The Georgia head coach is paid to be one of the top head coaches in college football. Smart agreed to a new 10-year contract in July this year that will pay him $112.5 million through the 2031 season. Smart's average salary of $11.25 million is second to Nick Saban at Alabama ($11.7 million).

Smart will make $10.25 million this season, with his salary rising to $12.25 million by 2031. In May 2018, the Bulldogs' head coach signed a seven-year, $49 million extension that nearly doubled his salary from his first contract. The 47-year-old was hired as the Bulldogs' 26th head coach on Dec 6, 2015.

He was Saban's defensive coordinator for seven seasons at Alabama before taking the job at Georgia. The Crimson Tide won three BCS National Championships, one college football playoff national title, and three SEC Championships with Smart.

It seemed too good to be true when Kirby Smart got the head coaching job at Georgia. Smart played four seasons as a defensive back for Georgia, leading the SEC with five interceptions in the 1998 - 1999 season. Last season, he led the Bulldogs to their first national championship since the 1980 - 1981 season.

The Bulldogs team last season was also the first to end the season undefeated in the SEC since the 1982-1983 team. It was also the first Bulldogs team in school history to win 14 games in a season. Smart is proving to be one of the best coaches in school history and in college football.

Kirby Smart's win-loss record is one of the best in college football

Overall, Smart has a record of 79 -15 (.840), the fourth-most wins since 2016. Since 2016, Smart and the Bulldogs have had 51 wins against the SEC, second-best behind the Crimson Tide (57). The Georgia Bulldogs have had five double-digit win-seasons under Smart. More impressively, he has a bowl record of 6 - 2 (.750) in his career.

The Bulldogs are in prime position to be back-to-back national champions. One thing is for sure: Kirby Smart has the Bulldogs in prime position to win a lot of national championships. We'll see if the head coach can continue his remarkable run as Georgia's head coach.

