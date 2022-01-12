Is Stetson Bennett going to the NFL?

The Stetson Bennett story is the stuff of Hollywood movie scripts. A former walk-on, the senior quarterback for the Georgia Bulldogs beat five-star quarterback prospects to lead his school to a remarkable season capped by a national title win over their SEC rivals, the Alabama Crimson Tide.

In the title game, Georgia’s hero went 17 for 26, with 224 passing yards and a pair of touchdown passes – both TDs coming in the final quarter. As a result, Bennett became the first walk-on to win against Nick Saban since 1997. As his accolades and celebrations continue, the next question is whether Bennett will bring his talents to the NFL.

Will Stetson Bennett get drafted?

Although Bennett is a senior, he does not have extensive experience (only five starts in 2020), nor does he have the prototypical frame that NFL teams expect for pro quarterbacks.

At 5’11” and 190 lbs, Bennett will most likely be a late-round draft selection or even an undrafted free agent. He could find time as a backup quarterback and further develop his skills behind an established signal-caller for any number of NFL teams in the league.

Other quarterbacks who are 5’11” and found success in the NFL include Doug Flutie and Russell Wilson. Even 6’0” signal-callers such as Michael Vick, Chase Daniel and Drew Brees are NFL quarterbacks of atypical height. Of course, Bennett’s 190-lb frame and lack of elite athleticism would most likely keep him from being a high draft pick.

Bennett’s senior stats were a big reason why Georgia found itself in the title game. Leading the Bulldogs to a 13-1 season, Bennett threw for 2,635 yards, with 27 touchdown passes against only seven interceptions. He also averaged 5.9 yards per carry on the ground for a total of 283 yards for the regular season.

The national title is the cherry on top of Stetson Bennett’s Cinderella season. To replicate his college success, Bennett would most certainly have to overcome new challenges to find a role in the NFL.

Given his meteoric rise in the college ranks this season, don’t bet on Bennett to accept anything less than a fair shot at being a pro quarterback at the NFL level.

