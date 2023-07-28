Amid Pac-12 to Big 12 drama, Florida State next in line to break the ACC; conference realignment takes a wild turn: Reports

There has been conference realignment drama from the Pac-12 to Big 12, but it seems like it is now here for good. It is being reported by FSU 247 mod Chris Nee that the Florida State Seminoles are looking to depart from the Atlantic Coast Conference.

There are going to be a lot of twists and turns throughout college football as conference realignment seems to be the newest thing that is going to stay. With the Pac-12 to Big 12 drama, this could arguably be the biggest news coming forward in the future as the Seminoles are a top program.

What is next for the Seminoles and for college football conference realignment as a whole?

Pac-12 to Big 12 to ACC: What is next for these college football conferences?

It seems like loyalty to a college football conference is no more and instead universities are treating them like free agent deals. Whenever a media rights deal is about to get renewed or the grass seems greener, teams are going to be willing to make a jump at any level.

Typically, we are used to seeing college football expansion in the Power Five as non-Power Five teams try to get to that level. Now we are seeing marquee programs, such as Colorado and Florida State, jumping from Power Five conferences.

Obviously, this is not new as things like this have happened in the past. However, there are a lot of things going on behind the scenes in college football that are causing the jumps between elite conferences. Whether it be stability or promises, there is no answer from teams jumping from conference to conference.

There is a difference between the Florida State Seminoles wanting out of the ACC and Colorado Buffaloes jumping from Pac-12 to Big 12. It's major whether you want to believe it or not.

What is the solution for college football conferences?

There is one way to make this not happen, but it would not be easy. When a team joins a Power Five conference, the school has to sign a contract stating they will be with the conference for a certain period of time. If the universities want to make it a free agency, the heads of the Power Five conferences need to do the same.

Let's use Colorado jumping from Pac-12 to Big 12 as an example. They would need to sign a contract with the Big 12 stating they are there for a minimum of 10 years. No exit fee or anything unless stated otherwise.

College football continues to evolve and the development of superconferences might be the next thing. However, the evolution of universities acting like NBA players wanting out is going to reach a tipping point. Exit fees do not seem to be a thing as programs are now similar to players with transfer portals. Without structure in place, this is going to become the new norm.