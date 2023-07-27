Colorado to Big 12 could soon turn into reality as Buffaloes' Board of Regents take final realignment decision

Colorado to Big 12? Well, they are one step away from being the next team on the move as they are reportedly about to return after leaving for the Pac-12 after the 2010 season.

College football insider Greg Swaim broke the news about the Colorado Board of Regents meeting ending on Wednesday with a vote on Thursday for a potential move.

SWAIM SHOW @GSwaim BREAKING NEWS: Colorado BOR meeting just ended and they've scheduled an additional meeting for tomorrow for a vote on a potential move to the #Big12

According to Action Network's Brett McMurphy, the Buffaloes joining the Big 12 is at 98 percent right now but they have not applied for membership as of this writing.

"Colorado has scheduled a Board of Regents meeting for a 2nd consecutive day for Thursday, where the Buffs are expected to discuss & approve a move to the Big 12, sources told @ActionNetworkHQ. 'It's 98 percent,' source told @ActionNetworkHQ. Colorado has yet to apply for Big 12 membership, source said."

This is the most recent domino to fall in terms of college football expansion so it will be interesting to discuss all different angles of this breaking news.

Colorado to Big 12: How does it work?

Colorado to Big 12 has happened as they spent 62 seasons as members of the Big 12 or some iteration of it. If they were to join, that would make 15 programs, so expect another program to announce the same happening very soon.

With the recent additions of the BYU Cougars, Baylor Bears, Cincinnati Bearcats and Houston Cougars beginning this upcoming season, things are very interesting in a dynamic Big 12.

Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark will be one of the members joining a president's meeting later on Wednesday to provide an update on expansion. He did make a comment about the rumors of Colorado to Big 12.

This will be interesting as they look to find a partner. Another story will be how much the exit fee from the Pac-12 will be and if they leave at the end of this season or sometime afterward.

How Colorado's Pac-12 U-Turn affects the FBS powerhouse?

Just five days ago, the Pac-12 Media Day happened and commissioner George Kliavkoff discussed the possibility of teams leaving and said it was not a concern he had. Well, things either were kept under wraps or this was a slap in the face to the conference.

With the departure of the USC Trojans and the UCLA Bruins already happening in 2024 and now Colorado to Big 12 reportedly happening, this is a tough stretch for the Pac-12. They already were having issues with coming up on a television rights deal and with this, expect the price to look similar to what the Bitcoin graph looks like.