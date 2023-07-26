Big-12 commissioner Brett Yormark has responded to the comments that the Colorado Buffaloes will be joining the Big-12.

For months, it has been rumored that the Big-12 has been looking at expansion, and Colorado and Arizona have been two teams potentially linked to it.

Ultimately, Yormark says they do have a plan for expansion and hope it comes to fruition very soon to bring the conference to 14 teams.

“We do have a plan, and hopefully we can execute that plan sooner than later,” Yormark said to the media. “But as I’ve always said, I love the composition of this conference right now. The excitement the four new members have brought to this conference has been incredible.

Is Colorado to Big 12, a possibility now? Brett Yormark responds

With the rumors continuing about Big-12 and Colorado, Brett Yormark has nothing but praise for the school and the brand they have built.

“Listen, they know brand,” Yormark said about Colorado. “I’m a brand guy. I think they've done an incredible job. If you look at how they’re elevating and amplifying their brand and engaging with their fans, they’ve done a wonderful job, so I wish them well.”

Whether or not the Buffaloes will end up joining the Big-12 is uncertain at this time. However there is a clear indication that the Buffs are on the Big 12's wishlist as part of their ambitious expansion plans.

When Colorado hired Deion Sanders

To add to the brand of Colorado, the Buffaloes hired Deion Sanders as their new head coach.

Sanders has been vocal about how he is changing the culture, and did just that with the Buffaloes. The former NFL star had a complete roster overhaul and now looks to hopefully be competitive in the Pac-12 this season.

However, in Sanders' first season, Colorado is expected to struggle, as they have a win total of just 3.5 games and are under-favored to cash. It likely will take a few seasons for Sanders to field a competitive team through recruits and the transfer portal.

Perhaps, once Colorado is ready to compete for a playoff spot they will be playing in the Big-12 as where there is smoke there is fire.

