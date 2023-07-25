Pac-12 TV deal stumbles with $12 million less than Big 12, only 20% linear coverage: Reports

The Pac-12 TV deal has been one of the most highly talked about things throughout the college football offseason. The deal is going to be the biggest thing for the life of the conference, as their current deal expires on July 1, 2024. That day is when the UCLA Bruins and USC Trojans leave to join the Big Ten.

Media personality Greg Swaim tweeted about the most recent update about the conference's upcoming deal and its unappealing nature.

"BREAKING: Current best #Pac12 media deal is over $12M less than the #Big12, and there will be only 20% linear TV coverage, meaning only one P12 game a week on linear TV, and it will have a LOT of competition for viewers. And Klavkoff thought this was 'The Summer of George'!!"

That is certainly not the news the conference was looking for. There's more information as to a potential competitor for the Pac-12 TV deal as Swaim followed:

SWAIM SHOW @GSwaim Confirmed the #Pac12 has been offered both a Tuesday and a Wednesday evening linear game each week. Not from @ESPN or @FoxSports, but the @TheCW apparently. Will they take it?!

This uninspiring news is unfortunately the reality of the situation. Pac-12 Commissioner George Kliavkoff has made public decrees about how successful this deal is going to be, but it looks like he might have an egg on his face.

Why is the Pac-12 TV deal looking so low compared to other Power Five conferences?

The Pac-12 TV deal is not a difficult one to understand. With the USC and UCLA leaving before a new deal is in place, the conference is not as appealing to a media company.

Moreover, there are rumors swirling about the Colorado Buffaloes heading to the Big 12, and with that up in the air, television providers have more questions than answers.

ESPN is part of the current Pac-12 TV deal with Fox, but with the recent layoffs and Disney's Bob Iger looking to potentially sell, they look like they will avoid live rights deals.

Comparing them to the other four conferences in the Power Five, what national brand is currently in the Pac-12 that will make it appealing for people outside the west coast of the United States?

The other four conferences (SEC, Big 12, Big Ten, ACC) all have big-name programs that people can latch onto. The Pac-12 TV deal has gotten to the point where most games would not be on cable. That's a massive blow, considering advertisers view live sports as DVR-proof, so they will get the higher rates.

Is this the end of the Pac-12 being considered a top college football conference? It looks like there's one foot in the grave already, and we're getting close to the other one following suit.

