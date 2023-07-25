Popular American network offers new bid for Pac-12 media rights deal; it's not ESPN or Fox Sports: Reports

The Pac-12 has been trying to secure a new TV media rights deal and has received a new offer.

The conference has been negotiating a new media rights deal for some time now. The hope was that it would get done before media day, but that was not the case.

On Monday, reporter Swaim Show confirmed reports that the Pac-12 has been offered a bid by the CW Network to broadcast games on Tuesday and Wednesday evenings.

SWAIM SHOW @GSwaim Confirmed the #Pac12 has been offered both a Tuesday and a Wednesday evening linear game each week. Not from @ESPN or @FoxSports, but the @TheCW apparently. Will they take it?!

Currently, Pac-12's media rights deal with ESPN and Fox ends next July. Commissioner George Kliavkoff has said a deal will be reached in the future.

"It's not a concern," Kliavkoff said at media day about their media rights deal.

"Our schools are committed to each other and to the Pac-12. We'll get our media rights deal done. We'll announce the deal. I think the realignment that's going on in college athletics will come to an end for this cycle."

Although Pac-12 schools and fans were hoping for a deal to be announced, Kliavkoff isn't worried, as he feels the longer they wait, the more money they could get.

"I will tell you what we've seen is that the longer we wait for our media deal, the better our options get," Kliavkoff said.

"I think our board realizes that. There's an underlying shift in the media market that's happening. We're long-term taking advantage of that. But short term, it may have provided some hiccups."

What are other conferences' media rights deals?

The SEC and Big 10 signed lucrative media rights deals for the next decade. The Big 12 inked a new six-year rights agreement with ESPN and Fox that will begin in 2025. The ACC, meanwhile, is under contract with ESPN through 2035-36.

The hope for the Pac-12 is that their new media rights deal will keep them on par with the other conferences.

"Getting the right deal has always been more important to our board, and the conference has always been more important to our board and to the conference than getting the expeditious one," Kliavkoff said.

The Big 12 did get a $2.3 billion from ESPN and Fox for their media rights deal, which means the conference is paid out $220 million per year. With the CW Network bidding for the Pac-12, it does seem that the Pac-12 won't be able to get that much.

However, no figures have been reported on what the CW Network is offering the Pac-12.

