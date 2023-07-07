"They're still in trouble": SEC Network's Paul Finebaum provides a somber update on the Pac-12

The future looks bleak for the Pac-12 even after a hopeful surge of confidence in June. The conference had confidently set June 30 as the deadline to seal a new media rights deal. It didn’t materialize, and now the entire conference has been thrown into confusion with so much uncertainty.

Any glimmer of hope that might remain in the mind of fans of the conference received a further blow. Southeastern Conference analyst Paul Finebaum had a really gloomy outlook on the Pac-12’s future on the Marchand & Ourand Sports Media podcast. In his opinion, the Pac-12 is still in real trouble even if it finds a media rights deal.

"I don't think they'll ever be able to put those fires out," Finebaum said. "Even with a new deal, they're still in big trouble."

Finebaum said the obvious when he said that Pac-12 is “greatly diminished.” The effect of USC and UCLA’s exits is apparent for all to see. But there has been some confidence that the conference has some excellent expansion plans it was going to execute. Last month, it almost seemed certain that San Diego State was headed there.

The invitation didn’t come as expected, and the school is now estranged from the Mountain West with its status uncertain. As if to make matters worse, more members of the conference may be on their way out. Both Arizona and Colorado have been linked with the Big 12, whose commissioner has talked about its plans for expansion.

Which way for the Pac-12?

The Pac-12 might not survive two more exits when it has not recovered from the effect of two impending departures. But is it really a lost cause like Finebaum would have us believe? Only time will tell. If history is anything to go by, the conference can end up either of two ways.

The Big East was a victim of multiple departures during a major conference realignment and by 2013 had lost most of its prime members. The conference failed to recover from the effects of that shake-up. Its rebranded successor, the American Athletic Conference, has not been able to attain the conference’s lost status.

In another case, the Big 12 was hit by gloomy projections following Oklahoma and Texas’ move to the SEC. But in a quick calculated move, it sought out replacements with UCF, BYU, Houston and Cincinnati. With new teams joining its ranks, the conference was able to secure a new media rights deal with ESPN and Fox.

How the ongoing saga might end for Pac-12 remains to be seen and no one can be absolutely certain.

