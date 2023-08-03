Is FSU going to the SEC? Florida trustees chair Peter Collins addresses re-alignment rumors and his stance on bridging the "insurmountable" fund gaps

Florida State University potentially going to the SEC has been circulating recently as the Florida State Seminoles could also be finding a new conference to call home.

Florida State's Board of Trustees Chair Peter Collins sat down for an interview with Warchant.com and discussed the current situation the Seminoles are dealing with.

He talked about how money is going to play a major factor and there just is an incredible difference in the revenue:

"I think today when you think about what we're going to be next year (in the ACC) and what the SEC and the Big Ten are relative to what we make, ... that gap is massive.

"And when the gap gets that large, is it insurmountable? ... Everyone is doing a great job of fundraising ... But we're going to be $30 million, $35 or $40 million behind the other conferences." h/t On3

While he did not mince his words about the question whether FSU is going to the SEC, there seem to be some other factors in play as well.

Is FSU joining the SEC an actual possibility?

FSU joining the SEC could happen but it seems likelier that they don't. There are a few reasons for this to be a more likely solution and one includes how the SEC is already structured. The conference currently has a footprint in the state of Florida with the Gators so they could look to expand elsewhere.

Other conferences are looking to expand further than their geographical location as the Big Ten has added two teams in California. If the SEC decided that it wanted to expand, it would likely be going west or north more than remaining in the southeastern portion of the United States.

That is a big reason why if the Florida State Seminoles were to leave, the bet would be joining the Big Ten. The Big Ten expansion could have ripple effects in college football but this would be interesting as they attack the southeast, a stranglehold of a conference they are attempting to dethrone as kings of the sport.

Adding a Florida school would give them some southeast exposure and span them from coast to coast.

The money is going to be similar whether it is the SEC or Big Ten as the Big Ten is paying out close to $100 million per team right now. This would be a significant jump in revenue for the athletic department and continue making the Seminoles a household name on a bigger stage.