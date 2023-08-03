How much does Big Ten TV deal pay per school? Exploring Tony Petitti's exclusive agreements with CBS, NBC and FOX

The Big Ten TV deal is a 7-year, $7 billion contract with three different companies. The deal runs from July 1, 2023, through the conclusion of the 2029-30 athletic year.

The Big Ten is projecting to distribute anywhere from $80 to $100 million per year to all 16 members. However, this number is going to change with the addition of the USC Trojans and UCLA Bruins beginning in 2024. Another factor is that the CBS payout in 2023 will be a little less as they will only air seven Big Ten games due to still being in a deal with the Southeastern Conference.

When this deal was completed, then-Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren spoke to ESPN about what this deal does for the programs and athletes:

"It's very expensive to operate our athletic departments. These new deals will continually provide stability for our athletic departments to service our students in a highly productive manner, allowing them to a world-class education but be treated in a manner they rightfully deserve.

"This will help our student-athletes in their continued pursuit of name, image and likeness opportunities, becuase now you're going to be on linear TV from morning to night on Saturday with three massive organizations" h/t ESPN

Now that Tony Petitti is heading the Big Ten and in charge of the Big Ten TV deal, it will be interesting going forward.

What does the Big Ten TV deal do for the future of the conference?

The Big Ten TV deal does a lot for the future of the conference. With a floor of $80 million per team, that is going to be able to attract almost every non-SEC program in the country to join. With the ability to start on three different networks as well, the reach the conference will have is second to none.

As we are witnessing the Pac-12's struggles in their media rights negotiations, this essentially turns college football into a Power Two. It seems to be the SEC and the Big Ten on a completely different level. This means that if the Big Ten continues to expand, it can create more revenue for programs to join their league.

This can create a superconference and allow them to renegotiate their deals and get even more money. The Big Ten TV deal can seriously change the way media rights are distributed in sports in the future.