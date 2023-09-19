Why is Deion Sanders so popular? Coach Prime's rise to fame explored

Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders is one of the biggest personalities in the sports world. From an early age, Sanders developed a "never give up" attitude and has always been true to himself, which makes him the icon he is today.

Sanders played football, baseball, and track for Florida State University and dominated all three. He started his freshman year in football playing outfield for the fifth-ranked baseball program in the nation. He ultimately led the track team to a conference title. Sanders decided to continue pursuing his football career when he was picked fifth in the 1989 NFL draft by the Atlanta Falcons. However, he also decided to play baseball and was drafted in the 1988 MLB draft by the New York Yankees.

He became well-known for being a multi-sport athlete. In baseball, Sanders played for five teams, hitting .263 with 39 home runs and 168 RBIs while stealing 186 bases. As a defender in the NFL, he was a force to reckon with. He has the 1994 NFL Defensive Player of the Year and back-to-back Super Bowl Champions to his name.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Sanders was a part of some iconic teams. He started with the Atlanta Falcons before playing a year with the San Francisco 49ers and then went on to play with the likes of the Dallas Cowboys, Washington Redskin (now Commanders) and Baltimore Ravens. Sanders is the only person to have played in a Super Bowl and a World Series.

He is not afraid to speak his mind. It's his impeccable talent that makes him as popular as ever.

What about Deion Sanders as a football coach?

Although most players are only known for their playing careers, Sanders on the other hand is remembered for much more. It is often difficult for someone to become a great player and an admirable coach, however, Sanders is an exception.

Coach Prime began his coaching career in Texas. However, his coaching career only took off when he was appointed as the head coach of Jackson State, an HBCU (Historically Black College and University). Sanders was able to leave an impression here, taking the team to 27-6 in his two seasons.

Later, he joined hands with Colorado and became the coach of the Buffaloes. He got into the Power Five and his team is 3-0, ranked just one year after the program won a single game. Sanders can command a room with his presence, and it's his personality that makes him so popular.