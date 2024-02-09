WATCH: $4.7 million NIL-valued Shedeur Sanders goes on luxurious shopping spree as Deion Sanders’ son turns 22

Deion Sanders' son, Shedeur Sanders, celebrated his 22nd birthday on Wednesday with a shopping spree. The Colorado Buffaloes quarterback shared glimpses while loading his haul in the car. He was accompanied by his friend and celebrity stylist Polo.

Here is a snippet of the Colorado Buffaloes quarterback's shopping spree.

“Happy Birthday to my guy @shedeursanders,” Polo, who originally shared the glimpse.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Expand Tweet

Shedeur’s father, Coach Prime, shared a throwback video of the birthday boy getting his first wheels as a high school freshman. He also called him his ‘favorite son’ in his birthday message, a title his brother Shilo Sanders got a few weeks ago.

He received heartfelt messages from his loved ones and fans. It was also the day when the $4.7 million NIL-valued QB dropped a new hoodie with SS2LEGENDARY.

Also read: “Love you” - Coach Prime’s daughter Deiondra Sanders wishes $4.8 million worth Shedeur Sanders a happy birthday

When Shedeur Sanders competed in a shopping spree with brother Shilo Sanders in Paris

Shedeur Sanders flew to Paris to take part in the Louis Vuitton Paris Men's Fashion Week event with brother and Colorado safety Shilo Sanders in January. After landing at the Charles de Gaulle Airport in the French capital, both claimed they would win the shopping spree competition.

Shilo started the conversation by saying that he would spend more money. The safety even called his bank to ensure his pursuit didn't hit a snag due to anything.

Shedeur showed off a stunning outfit in the fashion capital of the world. He wore black trousers with Marni’s black Dingyun Zhang check cocoon down jacket. His black shades completed and complimented his stylish look.

Shedeur Sanders will return for one more season in Colorado in 2024 before turning his attention to the NFL.

Read More: Deion Sanders’ daughter Shelomi Sanders once expressed frustration over Shedeur Sanders’ protectiveness - “I'm tired of this”