Coach Prime’s son Deion Sanders Jr. wishes Shedeur Sanders on his special day in unique IG post - “my little brother” 

In a heartwarming Instagram post, Deion Sanders Jr. took to social media to extend his birthday wishes to his younger brother, Shedeur Sanders. Shedeur, the rising star quarterback of the Colorado Buffaloes, celebrated his 22nd birthday on February 7.

Addressing Shedeur as "Shadoa," Deion Jr. expresses his admiration for his younger brother's achievements both on and off the football field.

He expressed:

"It's your boy big D. I'm with my little brother Shadoa. I love big brother Where the shine brothers the stunt brothers the the money brothers, you know, I'm saying we up here shining Hold on,"

"As you can see my little brother here got offers from every college in America He's only a freshman through about 50 touchdowns this year his freshman year starting on varsity. It is what it is, bro," Deion Jr. stated

Shedeur Sanders: A rising star and legacy of excellence

Despite facing challenges, including a struggling offensive line, Shedeur's resilience and talent have shone through for the Colorado Buffaloes. Shedeur Sanders is emerging as the best pocket passer of the 2023 season.

His accuracy and pocket presence, showcased with a 91.0 passing grade and 91.2 adjusted completion percentage against TCU, makes him a formidable opponent.

Despite some team setbacks, Shedeur's talent has drawn global attention, ranking him third among NFL draft prospects, according to ESPN's Matt Miller.

Coined "Grown" by his teammates and coaches, Shedeur's maturity and confidence on and off the field have earned him respect and admiration.

"His nickname in my phone, as most of you know is Grown,” Coach Prime said. “He's very mature for his age. He's very confident and he doesn’t flinch. He never gets flustered."

Shedeur will aim to lead the Colorado Buffaloes to greater heights in the competitive landscape of the Big 12 conference in the 2024 season.