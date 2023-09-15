What does Deion Sanders Jr. do for a living? Here's all we know so far about Coach Prime's eldest son

Deion Sanders Jr. is the first-born son of Colorado coach Deion Sanders, who has been hogging the college football spotlight with his undefeated start.

Coach Prime's well-known children are his football-playing sons, safety Shilo Sanders and sensational quarterback Shedeur Sanders, who have been making waves alongside him for Colorado.

His eldest son is former SMU wide receiver and namesake, Deion Sanders Jr., who he shares with his first wife, Caroline Chambers.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Sanders Jr. played three seasons of college football but hung up his boots in 2015. Since then, he has displayed his entrepreneurial and creative sides. He started rapping before settling for content creation.

The younger Deion is one of the biggest reasons why his father is so visible and relevant on social media, aside from his on-field exploits.

Deion Sanders Jr. was his father's social media manager as coach of Jackson State, and after a period of skepticism, Coach Prime admitted that his son had done an excellent job.

Sanders Jr. runs a YouTube channel named "Well Off Media," which documented his father's first viral speech to the Colorado student-athletes after his appointment in December last year.

Expand Tweet

How does Deion Sanders Jr. help Colorado?

Colorado and Coach Prime have taken over college football in a way that very few programs have been able to. Most of that is thanks to the sheer charisma of Coach Prime, but some credit must go to Deion Sanders Jr. and his cameras.

In February, Jim Cavale, who owns the software platform INFLCR, used by athletes to boost their social media presence, claimed that the social media following of Colorado football increased 500% since Coach Prime was hired.

Coach Prime highlighted the importance of the daily clips of behind-the-scenes life at Colorado by Deion Sanders Jr. to Brent Schrotenboer of USA Today:

"Ninety-nine percent of them told me, 'Hey, man, we watch the videos every day,’" Sanders said. "You could have the best product on Earth, but if people don’t know about it, you’re not going to sell it. It’s showing how good of a product it is. It’s showing how great Boulder actually is.

Prime went in-depth, explaining just how much his son's clips help the program.

"It helps with recruiting because everyone watches it. These kids with NIL, they want to start their own brands, too, because the more you’re seen … that puts more money in the athletes’ pockets, which a lot of them are worried about today."

Deion Sanders Jr. might not have the star power of his brother Shedeur Sanders, who is climbing up the NFL draft boards, or his father's raw charisma, but he's contributing in his own way.