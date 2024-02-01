2024 NFL Draft Prospects: Insider notes on Laiatu Latu’s first-round potential, Michael Hall Jr.’s draft stock push

Edge Rushers stand out during the second day of Senior Bowl practice Day 2 at the Senior Bowl saw perfect weather in Mobile, Alabama, as players practiced under warm sunshine.

The weather seemed to energize several of the pass rushers, who got the better of the talented offensive linemen on hand. Two additional receivers stood out and impressed NFL scouts as the second set of practices is now complete.

Notes on Laiatu Latu, Michael Hall Jr., Ainias Smith and more

Laiatu Latu: Arizona State v UCLA

1. Laiatu Latu/Edge/UCLA:

After a non-descript initial practice on Day 1, Latu exerted his will on opponents Wednesday. He looked like his usual athletic self, yet Latu added a bit of power and explosion in pass-rushing drills and beat offensive tackles with great hand technique and agility.

Latu did his damage out of a three-point stance as well as standing over tackle and looked like the mid-first-round pick NFL teams predict he will be.

2. Adisa Isaac/Edge/Penn State:

Adisa Isaac was the other edge rusher who really turned heads. Like Latu, he was incredibly athletic, strong for his size, and very explosive. Most impressive about Isaac’s performance was that it came against highly regarded offensive tackles. On multiple occasions, he beat Roger Rosengarten of Washington as well as Taliese Fuaga of Oregon State, two players rated higher than Isaac.

Isaac stood over tackle on several occasions throughout practice, the position he’ll play on Sundays versus the defensive end spot he manned at Penn State, and he showed a ton of potential.

3. Michael Hall Jr./DT/Ohio State:

Many were surprised when Hall entered the 2024 NFL Draft off a disappointing season. During interviews at Senior Bowl practice, Hall said his motivation for entering the draft was his family and implied it was done out of financial need. On Wednesday, he looked determined to raise his draft stock and earn the big bucks on Sundays.

Hall came in a bit undersized at 280 pounds, yet he looked quick, athletic, and very powerful during individual and team drills. He beat blockers one-on-one, sliced through double team blocks, and was constantly penetrating the line of scrimmage. It was a really good performance by Hall on Wednesday.

4. Roman Wilson/WR/Michigan:

Roman Wilson: Michigan v Michigan State

Despite being sidelined for a bit with what people feared was a concussion, Roman Wilson has strung together two terrific practices. He’s arguably the best route runner in attendance and has been tough to stop. Wilson continually separates from opponents and catches everything thrown at him.

What also stands out is his feisty play. Despite being just 5-foot-9.5, Wilson battles opponents and completes to come away with the difficult catch. After his head hit the turf hard, Wilson was sidelined during team drills after his head hit the turf hard, yet he returned at the end of practice to beat rising cornerback Quinyon Mitchell for an acrobatic reception.

5. Ainias Smith/WR/Texas A&M:

Ainias Smith was graded as a possible Day 2 prospect by scouts several years ago, yet his play dropped off and his stock bottomed out. Here at Senior Bowl practice, he seems determined to recoup some of his former ranking.

Smith was especially effective Wednesday, consistently beating defensive backs down the field and displaying himself as one of the better deep threats on hand. Smith made several terrific long receptions, getting behind defenders and making the catch in stride.

He also made several nice catches in underneath coverage. Smith is a shorter wideout, measuring just over 5-foot-9, but he has displayed vertical speed and return potential.

6. Javion Cohen/G/Miami:

Javion Cohen was one of the few offensive linemen not named Isaiah Adams or Tyler Guyton who was consistently effective Wednesday. He’s a 319-pound powerhouse who mauls opponents, driving them off-the-line run blocking or holding the point in pass protection.

Cohen blocks with a nasty attitude and is always trying to finish off opponents by burying them in the ground. He’s not a nimble zone blocker, rather he’s a power gap lineman who dominates defenders once he gets his hands on them.

Notes on other Senior Bowl prospects

Toledo v Notre Dame

Darius Robinson, the defensive lineman from Missouri, has had a lot of positive moments during two days of Senior Bowl practice. The tall prospect measured 6-foot-5, 286 pounds, and he was an imposing figure on the field and on the scale.

Teams love the versatility he brings to line up inside at defensive tackle, at end in a four-man line and even standing over offensive tackle. So much so that Robinson, who entered the season as a late-round pick, is getting a lot of first-round chatter. Several people believe after he works out at the combine, Robinson will secure himself as a first-round pick.

Quinyon Mitchell has played brilliantly the past two days. The cornerback from Toledo has locked down opponents and gave up just one reception Wednesday to Roman Wilson, though the Michigan wideout did not get both feet down in bounds.

On Tuesday, I mentioned that Mitchell is cementing himself as a late first-round pick. On Wednesday, there was talk amongst scouts that Mitchell could end up as the first cornerback selected in the draft.

Scouts are not enamored with the top three players at the position, Kool-Aid McKinstry, Terrion Arnold of Alabama, and Nate Wiggins of Clemson. The more Mitchell plays during Senior Bowl practices, the more he becomes the darling of NFL decision-makers.