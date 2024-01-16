Deion Sanders’ $4.8 million NIL-valued son Shedeur Sanders shows off stunning outfit in Paris ft. $2,172 puffer jacket

Deion Sanders' son, Shedeur Sanders, left his mark on the football field in the 2023 college football season. Now that it is offseason, he is leaving his mark on the streets of Paris. The Colorado Buffaloes quarterback showed off a stunning $2,172 (via Lyst) puffer jacket in the fashion capital of the world.

Earlier, Shedeur's flashy celebration with his expensive watch after winning took the football world by storm. And his latest post on Instagram is a testament to that same sense of style.

Here is the outfit that Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders chose to wear on the streets of Paris.

“I been think bout my life it ain't close to being ova,” Shedeur wrote in the caption.

The $4.8 million NIL star chose to wear black trousers with Marni’s Black Dingyun Zhang Check Cocoon Down Jacket. And he completed his outfit with stylish black shades.

Deion Sanders' son is also into the merchandising business. He regularly unveils new additions to his ‘Legendary’ collection, like the pink collection that flew off the shelf as soon as it was released.

He also likes to buy expensive accessories, like gold jewelry. But luxury clothing is always a go-to for the entire Sanders clan.

Shedeur Sanders’ brother Deion Sanders Jr.’s luxury apparel business

Shedeur Sanders might be the one flaunting his outfits in Paris but his older brother, Deion Sanders Jr., has created a business empire dealing in luxury apparel, among other things.

The ‘Well Off Forever’ brand sells luxury hoodies, caps and other apparel items. It also sells the official merchandise of the ‘Coach Prime’ brand and the Colorado Buffaloes football program.

Apart from his apparel business, he also owns a social media marketing firm called ‘Well Off Media ‘. It is this firm that handles the social media content of the Buffaloes football program and its head coach. And even Coach Prime is impressed with the work that his eldest son has put in for him.

