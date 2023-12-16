Shedeur Sanders doesn't want to do business with his father, Deion Sanders. Coach Prime took to social media to upload a video of him giving a business proposal to the Colorado Buffaloes quarterback. But he got turned down, with the duo not being able to agree terms on the brand.

Coach Prime has created a big brand for himself since his NFL days, and it has carried on into his coaching career as well. Sanders made it clear to Shedeur that he sees his brand as bigger than his son's. But the Buffaloes star disagreed, saying that he doesn't see it like that.

Here is the video of Deion Sanders negotiating a business proposal for new shades with son Shedeur Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes star jokingly rejecting it.

“Here’s how I see it. Blenders, Prime, Shedeur, Shilo and Bucky,” Sanders told his son, clubbing the three brothers on the same level.

“I don't see it like that,” Shedeur responded, adamant that his brand was equal to his father's.

The Buffaloes QB is already an owner of a luxury brand by the name of SS2 Legendary. The brand sells all kinds of items, from hoodies, caps, socks to even ski goggles. His on-field performances have helped him promote his brand better in recent times.

His brother, Deion ‘Bucky' Sanders Jr., is also an accomplished entrepreneur himself, having created a vast business empire. But do any of them come near their father and his Prime Time brand just yet?

Deion Sanders and the Prime Time brand

Deion Sanders and the name Prime Time have become synonymous. A part of it is down to the explosive plays he was able to make as a football player back in the day. But a major part of it comes from carefully crafted campaigns and being able to pull off what others wouldn't even think about.

Case in point: Sanders's decision to start his coaching career at Jackson State. He put the HBCU on the media map with everyone following his exploits with the Tigers in the SWAC. The Tigers dominated the conference during Coach Prime's tenure, and he got everybody to talk about the conditions and facilities that most HBCUs don't get.

Then he jumped to the Colorado Buffaloes and woke up a dormant fanbase to make them interested in the team again. Deion Sanders' arrival in Boulder grabbed the eyeballs of the entire college football world and brought in millions in revenue.

