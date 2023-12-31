In a throwback video uploaded by Deion Sanders Jr.'s 'Well Off Media,' there are cheeky moments that show the Sanders family dynamics. The video features Coach Prime, who's telling Shelomi Sanders about how her brothers protect her.

Providing context, Deion Sanders says:

"When athletes see girls over in dorms and particularly with a bunch of football players, it's a thought process. You realize you're not dead, but your brothers are just looking out."

Arguing her side, Shelomi engaged in banter about gas money with Colorado quarterback and her brother - Shedeur Sanders. Apparently, Shedeur wanted her to come back from the dorm instead of staying there. Shelomi doesn't buy into it. She says to Shedeur:

"You gonna give me gas money to keep on going back home for ten minutes, and then gun back up here."

Shedeur responds:

"I ain't gonna say that, but look we're not going complaining about gas money, that's something we ain't gonna do."

Interestingly, Coach Prime took Shedeur's side. Shelomi told her dad:

"How are you gonna switch sides like this? We just had a convo about this."

Shelomi Sanders just couldn't take his dad siding with Shedeur anymore. As the camera zoomed in, she made a loud voice of disgust:

"I'm tired of this."

Shelomi Sanders ranks #1 for Deion Sanders

Coach Prime revelled in joy when his daughter Shelomi Sanders turned 20 on Dec. 14 this year. For Shelomi, this birthday carries extra significance, as it marks her exit from her teenage years, leaving Colorado HC with no more teenagers at home.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, Deion expressed his wishes for Shelomi's continued success and growth. He captioned the post:

“Please help me wish my baby girl Happy Birthday @shelomisanders 'BOSSY.' I pray u enjoyed this beautiful day and continue to be the light that God called u to be.”

"I'm Praying for u baby. #Daddy you're ranked 2nd behind @shilosanders by the way. This just in, I changed my mind @shelomisanders is #1 for 22 hours which is her Number!!! 👍🏾🤷🏾‍♂️🙏🏾✅"

The celebration also coincided with Shelomi's return to the court for Coach JR Payne's Buffaloes after recovering from a broken thumb.

