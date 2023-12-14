Deion Sanders ex wife Pilar Sanders drops a goofy snap of daughter Shelomi Sanders on her 20th birthday

Deion Sanders' ex-wife Pilar Sanders found an interesting way to mark daughter Shelomi Sanders’ birthday. She took to social media to upload a goofy picture of the Colorado Buffaloes women's basketball star. Through that, the mother wished her daughter as Coach Prime's youngest kid came out of her teens into her 20s.

Shelomi celebrated her 20th birthday on Thursday, a day before she would be taking to the court for Colorado. The star guard suffered an injury earlier in the season and has rejoined the team after recovery. But before the Buffaloes take on Northern Colorado to carry their season forward on Friday, the fans got to see a goofy side of Shelomi.

Here is what Deion Sanders' ex-wife Pilar Sanders posted:

“Happy 20th birthday @shelomisanders,” Pilar wrote on the Instagram story while posting the photo.

Credit: Pilar Sanders IG

Shelomi Sanders can be seen making a playful face, a rarely seen side of the star Colorado women's basketball guard who has missed a large chunk of games this season.

Her debut for the Buffaloes got delayed due to an offseason injury. But she made her mark on her debut for the Buffaloes with her three-point prowess against the Air Force Falcons, leading the team to a 74-58 win over the lady cadets.

She got another five minutes on the court against the UT Arlington Mavericks, scoring a rebound, with Colorado winning 95-74 to continue their good form.

A look at Deion Sanders' daughter Shelomi Sanders' NCAA basketball career

Shelomi Sanders started her basketball journey with the Jackson State Tigers while her father Deion Sanders was incharge of the football program at the HBCU.

She did not get much of a chance on the court in her true freshman class, appearing for the Tigers in just two games in the 2022-23 season. Then Shelomi switched to the Buffaloes as Coach Prime came to Boulder as the Colorado football head coach.

Her debut got delayed due to a lingering injury from the offseason and she is currently finding her feet in the Buffaloes basketball team. But she is expected to become an integral part of the lineup as December progresses.

Coach Prime didn't have the expected first season in Boulder as his team fell to a 4-8 overall record and finished last in the Pac-12. The NFL legend is trying to strengthen his roster as a preparation for their switch to a much tougher Big 12.

