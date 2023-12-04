Deion Sanders' ex-wife Pilar Sanders shares glimpses of her Buffs WBB game attendance in latest IG post

Shelomi Sanders, the daughter of Colorado Buffaloes head coach, Deion Sanders and ex-wife, Pilar Sanders finally made her long-awaited debut for the Buffs women's basketball team and, in true Sanders fashion, made a statement.

Last week, Shelomi broke her hand which delayed her debut, but while playing against Air Force, she made a three-pointer during her first possession on the court and her mother, Pilar Sanders was there to cheer her on again.

Pilar documented the moment on her Instagram stories captioning it:

“My baby’s First!YEAHHHHH! Get that step-back three-pointer baby! @shelomisanders first time stepping on the court as a @cubuffswbb Player ANNNND SHE SCORES!”

Deion Sanders was not far behind in hyping up his daughter either. On his Instagram story, he posted about the moment, captioning it:

"@shelomisanders , Please show my Babygirl some love. She broke her hand and just getting her 1st opportunity to play today with our great @cubuffswbb team. This is her 1st bucket as a Buffalo. Thank u @derickswanson for capturing this moment. @shelomisanders first bucket #CoachPrime @cubuffswbb (posted by @deionsandersjr)"

Pilar Sanders defends her family

Pilar Sanders shows a fierce side when she has to defend her family against criticism from different quarters.

The most intense exchange happened when comedian Charleston White critisized Deion Sanders and his decision to leave Jackson State on an appearance on "Funky Friday".

“Dion I’m telling black people to say Fu** Dion Because what happened,” said White, “we took our love and our support to Colorado and we forgot about all these HBCU that’s winning or losing,” White said.

The comedian then took it a step too far and made a startling video. In the viral TikTok video, he seems to suggest that he will pay any opponent who can injure Shedeur Sanders, Coach Prime and Pilar's son:

“I damn near wanna put $20,000 up on any college player that’ll hurt his son. That muthaf—kin quarterback muthaf—ka. Yeah, that slow muthaf—ka ain’t goin’ nowhere,” White said.

Pilar Sanders immediately hit back at the comedian with a stitched-over TikTok video defending Shedeur:

“So this grown-a** little guy wants to put a hit out on my son? On my son? Charleston White let it be known. You puttin’ a hit out on my son?” Pilar put the text “Straighten that Sh*T out Lil Man ASAP!” Pilar said.

The pair might have had an acrimonious fall out but Deion and Pilar Sanders have shown that they put their kids front and center whenever they are attacked.