Deion Sanders' ex-wife Pilar celebrates Shelomi Sanders' success as CU Buffs bag gigantic 85-55 win over Boston University 

Colorado coach Deion Sanders' ex-wife Pilar Sanders has been ever present in her three children's sporting lives this year after the family moved from Jackson State to represent Colorado.

She has repeatedly shown up for games and recently celebrated her youngest daughter, Shelomi Sanders' basketball success on her Instagram page.

Colorado's women's basketball team opened the season with a stunning upset of national champions, the No. 1 ranked LSU Tigers and yesterday, they blew out Boston College 85-55.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Pilar Sanders reposted a clip of the win from courtside on her Instagram stories with the caption:

"Let's go! @cubuffswbb."

Enter caption

Pilar Sanders supporting her children in Colorado

Pilar Sanders has consistently shown up to support her children, Shilo and Shedeur Sanders, who play for the Colorado Buffaloes football team and her daughter, Shelomi Sanders, who plays for the women's basketball team.

The entire Sanders clan has made Boulder home and led their family cheering squad on and off the pitch as the spotlight settled on their family.

Pilar regularly posts pictures and hype videos of her children on her Instagram page, praising and defending them from outside criticism.

Coach Prime's current girlfriend, Tracey Edmonds and his first wife, Carolyn Chambers, even watched a game together as the Buffs played against Caleb William's USC Trojans earlier in the season.

The controversial divorce between Pilar Sanders and Deion Sanders

It was not always so rosy for the Sanders family when Pilar and Deion Sanders went through their divorce proceedings in 2013.

Coach Prime got full custody of their kids when the divorce was finalized and Pilar got court-mandated time with the kids. During one instance, she refused to return them to their father.

The matter went to court, with Prime suing his ex-wife for the custody of their kids. He won the case, as no evidence was found to support the ex-actress's case.

According to the Dallas Morning News, the matter got even more bizarre after Pilar was asked what her name was by the court and she gave a slightly weird answer.

“I am Pilar Sanders Love El Dey Allodial Moorish American," Pilar said.

The Sanders family has come a long way to becoming the unified unit that they are in Boulder currently.