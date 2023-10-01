Deion Sanders' ex-wife Carolyn Chambers Sanders meets Tracey Edmonds while Coach Prime's Colorado gets thrashed by Caleb Williams in Week 5

Colorado coach Deion Sanders fell to another heavy defeat this weekend (Sept. 30) when his Colorado Buffaloes lost 48-41 to a Caleb Williams-inspired USC Trojans.

Off of the gridiron, Carolyn Chambers Sanders, Deion Sanders' first wife and the mother of Deion Sanders Jr., met up with his current girlfriend Tracey Edmonds at Folsom Field.

While Caleb Williams threw for 403 yards resulting in six touchdowns, Deion Sander's former wife and current partner posed together, and Carolyn Chambers Sanders reposted the picture on her Instagram Stories with the following caption:

"It's all love with beauty @carolynecsandersrealtor!"

Deion Sanders loses heavily again

Folsom Field again resembled the red carpet of an awards show more than a football game with celebrities like Lil Wayne, Jay Z and DJ Khaled all in attendance taking in the Coach Prime effect.

Prime was enthusiastic about the presence of all the celebrities in Boulder before the game.

“It’s going to be good. But I like that for you all,” Sanders said.“I like that some of these guys are parking their big jets on the nearest airport, and you’re going to see us. Shoot, I think half the NBA is going to be here.”

The Colorado Buffaloes have given up 93 points in their last two clashes against the Oregon Ducks and the USC Trojans.

After being 41-14 down in the third quarter, the Colorado Buffaloes showed a lot of character to almost make the comeback stick as they rattled USC's soft underbelly, their defense.

Deion Sanders was his usual combative self after the narrow 48-41 loss to Lincoln Riley's team.

"If you can't see what's coming with (Colorado) football, you've lost your mind," Sanders said. "Or you're just a flat out hater. If you can't see what's going on, what's going to transpire over the next several months, something's wrong with you."

Deion Sanders recently revealed that Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid is one of his closest confidantes in football.

“One person that you wouldn’t think that we correspond, that’s really good is Andy Reid,” said Sanders. “I mean, we just have this love. I respect the heck out of him; you gotta know that.

"But, you know, just coming in after practice and you look on there and it’s a text message from Andy Reid. And I’m like, ‘Wow! What’s up, coach?Coach, can you help me with this running game?’”

Deion Sanders might just need to get more texts from Andy Reid to get his season back on track.