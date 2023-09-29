Kansas City Chiefs injury report Week 4: Updates on Kadarius Toney, Isiah Pacheco and more

The Kansas City Chiefs go into their Week 4 game against the New York Jets as heavy favorites. The Chiefs head into the game with a 2-1 record, while the Jets are currently 1-2 to start the season. Yes, the Jets have been dealt with the illest possible luck with Aaron Rodgers possibly out for the season. However, these things happen in professional sports, so they'll have to soldier on without the four-time MVP.

The Chiefs, on the other hand, are rolling and getting better with each passing game. Ever since their surprise Week 1 loss, the Chiefs are on a two-game winning streak. It looks like the Jets are the next on the Kansas City hit list.

Ahead of the Week 4 matchup, let's take a look at Kansas' injury report and what to make of the possible absentees.

Kadarius Toney injury update: Latest on Kansas City Chiefs' WR for Week 4

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney is currently battling with a toe injury. This injury limited Toney to a mere one catch in the Chiefs' Week 3 game, and it's not getting any better. According to Chiefs head coach, Andy Reid, Kadarius Toney's toe was swollen, which hindered him from getting much playing time.

Lately, Toney has been limited in practice, as his status for Week 4 is anybody's guess. The picture should get more apparent closer to the game.

Isiah Pacheco injury update: Latest on Chiefs RB for Week 4

Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco was a full participant in his most recent practice and is likely available for the New York Jets game. The Super Bowl winner might be dealing with a niggling abdomen injury. However, Pacheco is as tough as they come, and he's going to keep giving his all for the franchise.

This season, Pacheco has a stat line of 155 rushing yards on 35 carries with one touchdown. He is currently the undisputed RB1 in Kansas and, perhaps ironically, is the only running back currently on the Chiefs' injury list.

Additional Week 4 injury concerns for Chiefs vs. Jets

The Kansas City Chiefs are steamrolling their way through the opposition as usual. The Chiefs, under Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes, have been phenomenal, and the postseason seems a mere forgone conclusion once again. However, even the Chiefs deal with injury setbacks. Here are a few:

Tight end Noah Gray has not participated in training so far this week, and that means that he is unlikely to feature against the Jets.

Also, linebacker Nick Bolton has been dealing with an ankle injury, one that made him miss practice this week. He, too, isn't expected to be risked against the New York Jets.

Other players like wide receiver Kadarius Toney and defensive lineman Chris Jones were limited in practice. Their appearances in the upcoming fixture are still in doubt. The rest of the Kansas City Chiefs squad is fit and rearing to go ahead of Week 4.