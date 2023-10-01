Colorado USC celebrities: Full list of celebs spotted including Da Baby, Kevin Garnett, Symba and more

Seeing the Colorado Buffaloes play has been a hot ticket this season as coach Deion Sanders has brought a ton of excitement to the program and college football as a whole. Their matchup today against the eighth-ranked USC Trojans has been a who's who of celebrities in attendance.

ESPN's College Football Instagram account showed some celebrities in attendance for the game as DaBaby, Kevin Garnett, Symba, Terrell Owens and C.C. Sabathia were shown on the broadcast. That is not counting the list of celebrities that were revealed to be going to this Pac-12 affair like LeBron James, Bronny James, Jay Z, Snoop Dogg, Lil Wayne, DJ Khaled, Matthew McConaughey and Will Ferrell.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

The Colorado Buffaloes and USC Trojans game was expected to be a major celebrity showing and it definitely didn't disappoint.

How have the USC Trojans been controlling the game against the Colorado Buffaloes?

The USC Trojans have been in control throughout the game as they have the best player in college football in junior quarterback Caleb Williams. Heading into halftime, he was 17-of-20 for 260 passing yards with four touchdowns and zero interceptions. That means he has fewer incompletions than touchdown passes throughout the first half.

The offensive line has also been doing extremely well. They only allowed one sack as junior cornerback Omarion Cooper had a cornerback blitz for a massive sack. However, that was the only time the Colorado Buffaloes were able to get to Williams for a massive loss.

The defense for the Trojans also stepped up as they were able to force an interception on Shedeur Sanders to give the offense a short field. The Buffaloes have been struggling a bit on third down as they are 3-of-5 on those situations and that is not going to do it as they are not having too many long drives.

The Buffaloes are doing pretty well offensively but the defense has to figure out how to force empty possessions against the reigning Heisman Trophy winner. He has done an incredible job of not putting the ball in harm's way and coach Deion Sanders needs to figure out how to scheme plays to slow down the best quarterback in college football.