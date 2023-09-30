The Colorado Buffaloes struggled to begin their Week 5 game against the eighth-ranked USC Trojans but had junior cornerback Omarion Cooper make a major play.

With a little under 11 minutes remaining in the first half of the game, Cooper had an unblocked cornerback blitz and really put a massive hit on USC quarterback junior Caleb Williams.

The college football world reacted to the play with mixed reactions, as some people were questioning the hit as Cooper did not go for the strip sack.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The USC Trojans entered halftime with a 34-14 lead, as they were able to do a lot better than expected on the defensive side of the field.

It will be interesting to see how coach Deion Sanders and Lincoln Riley make adjustments during the break, as that was the only sack in the first half for either team.

Can this Omarion Cooper hit give the Colorado Buffaloes life in the second half of this game?

The Colorado Buffaloes need to get going here, as after the Omarion Cooper sack, it seemed as if the Buffaloes were able to get some momentum going.

However, the USC Trojans were able to get it back and score two more times before the half but the offense for Colorado seemed to get a spark before the break.

This game certainly is not over by any stretch, as it is a 20-point game and the Colorado Buffaloes get the ball to begin the second half.

Omarion Cooper and the Buffaloes defense have to play a bit better as they allowed 16 first downs in the first half and the Trojans were 3-of-5 on third down attempts.

Caleb Williams is also 17-of-20 for 260 yards and four passing touchdowns and that is not going to get the job done.

USC is not just going to one receiver either, as nine different players have a reception and four of them have found the end zone in this game.

Williams has more touchdown passes than incompletions but after the incredible first-quarter dominance by USC, the Buffaloes were able to settle down and make this a game.

While it is certainly difficult to overcome a 20-point deficit in one half of football, the Buffaloes have shown the ability in their final drive before the half to get things going and capped it off with a 25-yard rushing touchdown by junior quarterback Shedeur Sanders.

On the field, Omarion Cooper has two solo tackles and a sack so he has been stepping up.