Why does Caleb Williams paint his nails? What we know about USC QB

Reigning Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams of the USC Trojans has never been afraid to express himself verbally and by dressing stylishly for game days and speaking his mind.

One of his more unusual and unique habits has been Williams painting his fingernails for big games. But why does he do it?

Caleb Williams' mother, Dayna, explained to PEOPLE the origin of her son's nail painting.

“I thought it was a really awesome thing that we were able to do together,” she said. “I really like all the things that he is able to do at this particular point in his life, not just the football piece of it, but just being able to do so much more.”

Williams also explained why he paints his nails after the Pac-12 championship game loss against the Utah Utes.

“You get to express yourself,” Williams said. “I really only do it on game days. I’m going to see big events, which this is one of the largest events, so I knew that I was going to be wearing a lot of suits and everything like that, so I wanted to just go a little more classy, get some clear coat over it and rock that. It’s just a way to express yourself. There’s no hate. All love."

He continued to justify why he did it with all the criticism coming his way:

“It’s like when people write things on their wristbands or their tape or anything like that, their shirt under the jersey. There’s nothing too deep to it. Respect all the guys we’re playing against and going out there against. It’s just something I’ve done since high school, so.”

This fashion statement has brought him brand endorsements, and before the season began, Williams appeared in a Dr Pepper’s Fansville campaign advertisement. In it, he gets a manicure proclaiming, “I Heart Dr. Pepper.”

“I think the nails thing kind of took everybody by surprise,” Williams said. “I’ve been doing it before college, but it took everybody by surprise, just because you don’t always see male athletes who play football paint their nails. But I think it’s just another way of expression.”

Did Caleb Williams paint his nails at OU?

Williams started painting his fingernails way before he transferred to USC, during his debut season at Oklahoma, and he even did it during the rivalry game against UCLA.

What was the message on Caleb Williams's fingernails?

In the Pac-12 championship game, Caleb Williams controversially painted “F— UTAH” on his fingernails. They lost the game to the Utes, and he was heavily criticized for the message.

It won't matter whether he paints his nails if Williams, who is the face of college football, can lead the Trojans to the national championship this time.