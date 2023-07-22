Why did Caleb Williams transfer? Was following Lincoln Riley part of his master plan towards the Heisman?

It was a great day for the USC Trojans when Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Caleb Williams transferred to their program. It brought them a lot of eyeballs as he stayed connected with coach Lincoln Riley, who was hired as the Trojans' new coach.

While speaking to ESPN, Williams discussed his decision to transfer:

"I wanted to go somewhere I thought would provide me with the best development both on and off the field. Getting to know Coach Riley and gaining familiarity with his offense definitely played a part in my selection, as well as already knowing some of the guys on the team."

Williams definitely showed out in his first season with USC as he finished 333-for-500 (66.6% completion percentage) for 4,537 yards with 42 touchdowns to just five interceptions. That stat line also won him the Heisman Trophy and solidified Williams as the projected first pick in the 2024 NFL draft.

But was this all part of a master plan to win the Heisman Trophy and remain with Riley? Let's dig a little deeper.

Did Caleb Williams transfer wherever Lincoln Riley was going to go?

Coach Lincoln Riley is one of the best offensive minds in college football. He recruited quarterback Caleb Williams from Washington, D.C. to the Oklahoma Sooners. Williams showed some signs of being loyal to the man who brought him success as a quarterback and recruited him.

It did seem like wherever Lincoln Riley was going to coach, not far behind would Caleb Williams transfer. What is a better spot than a potential powerhouse in sunny southern California?

One major advantage of going to the USC Trojans over staying with the Oklahoma Sooners: NIL.

Being located right outside of Hollywood, companies want to have a deal in place with the consensus top quarterback in the market and the country. Another benefit is the fact they can get major talents to join the program through the NCAA transfer portal. It is a lot easier to convince an 18- to -22-year-old to head to California than it is to go play in Oklahoma.

Caleb Williams transfer was definitely one of understanding the value of an offensive genius in Lincoln Riley and developing into a star. Time only tells if he improves from his 2022 season.

