Lincoln Riley Pac-12 Media Day 2023: Apart from Caleb Williams, who else will join the USC coach? Complete schedule, TV channels, and more

Lincoln Riley will lead the USC contingent to the Pac-12 Media Day on Friday in what will be the last dance for the program in the conference. The Trojans will be departing this concern to join the Big Ten in 2024 alongside UCLA in a much-anticipated realignment move.

The USC head coach will be accompanied by reigning Heisman Trophy winner, quarterback Caleb Williams and linebacker Mason Cobb. The event is scheduled to be held at the Resort World Las Vegas, Nevada after it was moved away from Los Angeles.

When time will Lincoln Riley appear for the Pac-12 Media day?

USC will be the second team to address the media at the event. The Trojans will be having their session at 9:20 am PT after Utah must have completed theirs. The Pac-12 Media Days will be live on the Pac-12 Network and can be streamed on Pac-12 Insider, Pac-12 Now app and Pac-12.com.

Is Lincoln Riley and his men at USC leaving the Pac-12?

The 2023 season will be the last for USC in the Pac-12. The Trojans were an inaugural member of the conference since it was established as the Pacific Coast Conference in 1888. However, they will be saying goodbye to the conference at the end of the 2023 college football season.

Having won the conference championships 39 times, The Trojans will hope to mark the end of their time in conference with the 40th. With a roster abundant with talent, led by Caleb Williams, the Trojans find themselves as the top betting favorites to clinch the conference title.

Analysts are expecting them to be up for it as Lincoln Riley hopes to make his mark in the conference before exiting for Big Ten.

High expectations after Lincoln Riley's disappointing first season

Entering Lincoln Riley's second season as head coach, USC faces elevated expectations following a disappointing conclusion to their 2022 season. After an impressive outing in the regular season, the Trojans narrowly missed the national championship.

The team concluded the season with an impressive record of 11-3, including an 8-1 performance in Pac-12 play, securing them a spot in the Pac-12 championship game. The brilliant regular season performance ranked them No.4 in the college football playoffs

However, they lost the Pac-12 championship game 24-47 to Utah at the Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada. This eliminated them from the national championship consideration. They also narrowly lost the Cotton Bowl Classic 45-46 to Tulane.

Nonetheless, fans are hoping for a fruitful season in 2023. The Trojans are widely favored to win the Pac-12 Championship next season and potentially secure a spot in the CFB national championship. Evidently, there's a huge task ahead for Lincoln Riley and his team.

