With Michigan and Ohio State right at the top, there's a familiar feel to the 2023 Big Ten Power Rankings. Don't be deceived, however, as the conference is shaping up to be one of the most competitive in college football this season. It'll be no walkover for the Wolverines, the Buckeyes are beatable, and the Penn State Nittany Lions are ready to pounce!

Big Ten Power Rankings 2023

Our Big Ten Power Rankings for the 2023 college football season takes into account a number of factors. Overall roster, coaching staff changes, schedule, and predicted record all play a part in ranking the 14 Big Ten programs from first to worst.

1) Michigan Wolverines

The reigning conference champs kick-start our 2023 Big Ten power rankings exactly where they left off last season. The Michigan Wolverines haven't won three consecutive conference crowns since they split the honors with three other teams in 1990, but Jim Harbaugh's team is well positioned to defend their title and make another run to the College Football Playoff. Hosting Ohio State in the Big House gives them the slightest of schedule advantages over their bitterly hated rival.

In what promises to be the tightest of battles, Michigan has several other advantages that nudge them ahead of the Buckeyes. QB certainty is one, with J.J. McCarthy a known quantity as the returning starter. With the addition of LaDarius Henderson and Drake Nugent, the Wolverines boast the stronger o-line and Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards should thrive behind it once more. Don't sleep on a Michigan defense that is packed with talent and features a dangerous secondary.

2) Ohio State Buckeyes

The Ohio State Buckeyes look to rebound from a narrow playoff defeat last fall and a second consecutive season without a Big Ten title but they do so after suffering significant losses this offseason. Can Ryan Day reboot and reload and ultimately reverse the fortunes of the last two campaigns? A third straight loss to Michigan would be unthinkable after years of dominance, but there is the potential for it to happen as the Buckeyes battle uncertainty at several key positions.

The Justin Fields era effortlessly transitioned into the C.J. Stroud era, but coming out of spring practice it's still unclear who starts under center for Ohio State this season. Kyle McCord is the front-runner, but there isn't a proven passer on the roster. Will it really matter with Marvin Harrison Jr. leading a ludicrous WR room bolstered by a devastating running back tandem? The return of Tommy Eichenberg is huge for the defense, and JT Tuimoloau is in for a monster year.

3) Penn State Nittany Lions

If there is one team who will be rubbing their hands excitedly for the abolition of divisions in the Big Ten next year, it's Penn State. Perennially stuck behind Ohio State and Michigan, they've not played for a title since 2016. The Nittany Lions come in just behind those two adversaries in the Big Ten power rankings, but there's every expectation that they can take the challenge to the usual conference powerhouses in the 2023 college football season -- and even upset the apple cart.

James Franklin's team boasts the best running back duo in the nation, and in Olu Fashanu they get to work behind the best left tackle in college football. There's also excitement about Drew Allar's ascension to starting quarterback. Defensively they're stacked, with the best cornerback in the conference (Kalen King) and multiple disruptive forces in the front seven led by Abdul Carter and Chop Robinson. Circle Week 8 (@ Ohio State) and Week 11 (vs. Michigan) as the true test of how good this Penn State team can be, and if they challenge for a title.

4) Wisconsin Badgers

Wisconsin hasn't represented the West in the conference title game since 2019, but our Big Ten power rankings would suggest that they're the favorites to take the division in the 2023 college football season. The hiring of Luke Fickell as the head coach has rejuvenated expectations around Badgers football, and the transfer of former Oklahoma and SMU quarterback Tanner Mordecai promises to bring a level of offensive excitement that hasn't been seen in Madison for multiple seasons.

While we're likely to see more than the 25.1 passing attempts per game of last season, this is still Wisconsin football, and with a running back talent like Braelon Allen, it would be foolish to abandon the ground game as a focal point. Incidentally, Fickell's Cincinnati teams produced multiple 1,000+ rushing yard seasons. Although several key pieces of last year's defense departed, there's no reason to expect anything other than defensive dominance from the Badgers once more.

5) Maryland Terrapins

Maryland head coach Mike Locksley was given a contract extension ahead of the 2023 college football season. When we say given, we actually meant earned, as in 2022 he engineered the best overall record for the program since 2010 and the most conference wins since 2014. The Terrapins are clearly moving in the right direction under Locksley, and slide into the fifth spot in our Big Ten power rankings ahead of the season. They should be the best of the rest in the East once more.

Led by Taulia Tagovailoa, the offense could be the best it's been during Locksley's tenure thanks to the portal addition of WRs Tyrese Chambers and Kaden Prather. RB Roman Hemby also returns as one of the best in the Big Ten. Although they lost CB duo Deonte Banks and Jakorian Bennett to the NFL, the secondary is still strong -- bolstered by transfer addition Ja'Quan Sheppard and return of leading tackler Beau Brade. They'll need to find more backfield production to pose any threat to the top trio in the division, however.

6) Iowa Hawkeyes

For as much as things change in college football, some things invariably stay the same. The Iowa Hawkeyes are a perfect example of that. While the college landscape swirls around them, they'll invariably be a contender for the Big Ten West on a diet of defensive dominance, offensive disappointment, and special teams dynamism. That's been the blueprint of the program in recent years with Kirk and Brian Ferentz at the wheel and it doesn't look like changing in 2023.

There are changes, of course, substantial ones. Cade McNamara arrives from Michigan to take over as the starting quarterback, instilling some optimism that will quickly be extinguished in the Iowa offensive system. Former Wolverine TE Erick All comes with him, giving Iowa a nice one-two punch at the position with Luke Lachey. The defense lost parts to the portal and NFL Draft, but Cooper DeJean, Quinn Schulte, and incoming LB Nick Jackson form the foundations of a solid unit.

7) Minnesota Golden Gophers

The Minnesota Golden Gophers are set to join Iowa in chasing down Wisconsin in the Big Ten West this fall, as they embark on something of a new era. PJ Fleck's team has been led by QB Tanner Morgan and RB Mo Ibrahim for what feels like forever, and with both finishing their Gophers' careers, the offense will take on a new identity. The excitement around that offense helps carry Minnesota past two teams that they finished behind in 2022 for our initial Big Ten power rankings.

We got some exposure to new QB1 Athan Kaliakmanis last fall, but he wasn't let off the leash too often. Now that the offense is his, we expect that to change and he has multiple pass-catching weapons to rely on. Replacing Ibrahim is a tough ask, but Sean Tyler arrives from Western Michigan and heads up an explosive running back room. Ryan Selig also joins from WMU, adding a solid presence at linebacker in front of an extremely talented secondary led by Tyler Nubin.

8) Illinois Fighting Illini

One of the surprise teams of the 2022 college football season, Bret Bielema had his team playing ferocious defense and efficient offense during a six-game win streak that saw the Fighting Illini rank as high as 14 in the AP Poll. Although three consecutive defeats curtailed their season, the presence of several returners on both sides of the ball keeps them in the hunt in our Big Ten power rankings. They also avoid Michigan and Ohio State, but travel to Maryland and face Penn State.

The offensive line should be solid again with the return of Isaiah Adams and Julian Pearl. Meanwhile, the trio of Isaiah Williams, Pat Byrant, and Casey Washington can give defenses nightmares. That is if Luke Altmyer can find them, replacing Tommy DeVito after completing just 51.9% of his 54 attempts for Ole Miss. This Illinois defense is ferocious once more, with Jer'Zhan Newton leading the line and Tahveon Nicholson set to emerge as the next Devon Witherspoon.

9) Purdue Boilermakers

Purdue went to the Big Ten title game last season but then lost long-time starting quarterback Aidan O'Connell and standout CB Cory Trice to the NFL and head coach Jeff Brohm to Louisville. That makes the chances of a return to Indianapolis feel rather bleak right now, and that's reflected in their position in the Big Ten power rankings. Games against Ohio State and a road trip to Ann Arbor also don't instill confidence in a Boilermakers' schedule that could be a lot easier.

At the same time, there are reasons to consider Purdue a sleeper this year. There's a lack of national attention, but the appointment of Ryan Walters as head coach created some buzz around the program. Hudson Card takes over an offense that also added former Marshall WR Corey Gammage -- good for 750+ yards in his last two seasons. Sack leader Jack Sullivan heads to USC, but Khordae Sydnor is an impressive young pass rusher the defense can get behind.

10) Nebraska Cornhuskers

The Scott Frost era is over. Long live the Matt Rhule era. Nebraska Cornhusker fans are extremely excited about the transformative potential under Rhule, and in many respects, they've every right to be. He worked wonders as the head coach at Temple and Baylor, and despite his misadventure with the Carolina Panthers, he's a highly regarded program developer. The schedule offers potential for success too, avoiding Ohio State and Penn State and getting Michigan in Lincoln.

Rhule has been successful on the strength of defense, and that was definitely the less terrible element of Nebraska's 2022 season. Returning CB Quinton Newsome is one of the best in the Big Ten, there's linebacker talent in Nick Henrich and Luke Reimer, and Princewell Umanmielen could be an impact maker as a freshman DE. The capture of another freshman, WR Malachi Coleman, is exciting for an offense that will definitely be better with dual-threat phenom Jeff Sims under center.

11) Michigan State Spartans

Mel Tucker took Michigan State to an 11-2 season in 2021, earned a mind-blowing contract, and has looked like the nation's greatest conman ever since. Just three conference wins last year set a low bar for improvement in 2023, but a schedule that features Michigan, Ohio State, and a road trip to Penn State likely puts them at a three-game disadvantage. They also face a road trip to a Minnesota team that turned them over last fall, and they haven't won in Lincoln since 2013. Fun times.

Their roster also looks like a shadow of last season. The offense didn't put too many points on the board, but the departure of Payton Thorne, Keon Coleman, and Jayden Reed is a crushing blow -- especially as the former two opted to transfer from the program. QB Noah Kim takes the reigns with just 19 pass attempts on his résumé, don't be surprised to see the ground game feature heavily with the arrival of UConn standout Nathan Carter. Pass defense has to be better this fall.

12) Indiana Hoosiers

If the Michigan State defense has to be better this year, the Indiana Hoosiers defense from last season is in another stratosphere of improvement requirement. Tom Allen's team was firmly at the bottom of the conference for scoring defense, total defense, and passing defense. Even substantial improvement might not be enough to elevate them in the Big Ten power rankings because four of their opening five conference games is Ohio State, @Maryland, @Michigan, and @Penn State.

On the plus side, they raided the transfer portal to try and resolve those issues. Fresh off a 13.5 tackle for loss/seven sack season for Western Michigan, defensive end Andre Carter is joined by several Power Five additions, with newcomers at each level. On offense, Connor Bazelak didn't move the needle last fall, so they welcome Tayven Jackson from Tennessee who brings athletic prowess if not much experience. An exciting RB room might be the offensive focus in 2023.

13) Rutgers Scarlet Knights

For a team that hasn't won more than three conference games since 2012, it is no surprise to find the Rutgers Scarlet Knights languishing near the bottom of the Big Ten power rankings. The return of Greg Schiano has yet to truly return the program to their good times, and a rough 2023 schedule featuring Ohio State and Maryland coming to Piscataway and road trips to Michigan, Wisconsin, and Penn State is about as brutal as it's going to get for the Scarlet Knights.

The offense barely crept over 17 points per game a year ago, and a mirky quarterback situation may prevent any great improvement in that area. That said, there are talented young running backs on the roster including highly-regarded true freshman Ja'shon Benjamin. Incoming WR Naseim Brantley also injects some exciting potential. Statistically, the defense was amongst the worst in the nation but Wesley Bailey and Aaron Lewis are both backfield disruptors and Max Melton is one of the top cornerbacks in the conference.

14) Northwestern Wildcats

After going 1-11 last season, there were some clear on-field issues that had already seen Northwestern rooted to the foot of the Big Ten power rankings. Since then, however, off-field events surrounding the program have overshadowed their preparation for the 2023 college football season. Defensive coordinator David Braun will have his work cut out to extricate anything positive from this season as he takes over the reins as the interim head coach.

Losing leading rusher Evan Hull and offensive line superstar Peter Skoronski will have a seriously detrimental impact on the team. Journeyman QB Ben Bryant transfers in and could win the starting job while running back Cam Porter can be a nightmare to defend against when he's healthy. It's Northwestern, so you know there are playmakers in the secondary, and Coco Azema, Garnett Hollis Jr. and Rod Heard II are all defensive standouts to get on your radar ahead of the season.

