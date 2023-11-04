Deion Sanders' ex-wife Pilar Sanders was once sentenced to spend 7 days in prison during defamation trial against Coach Prime

Colorado coach Deion Sanders' ex-wives Pilar Sanders and Carolyn Chambers and longtime girlfriend, Tracey Edmonds, have all been spotted at Buffs games this season.

He has largely made the blended family model work, but it was not always so harmonious, though. Coach Prime was married to Sanders between 1999 and 2013, but it did not end well. Their divorce was fodder for the gossip pages due to how messy it was.

Deion Sanders was granted full custody of the children when the divorce was finalized, and Pilar had visitation rights to their three children, Shilo, Shedeur and Shelomi Sanders. Once when she had the children and her visitation time was up, she refused to give them back to their father.

Moreover, she alleged that Coach Prime had kicked and punched one of his sons and she was also accused of assault at their shared marital home. The matter was taken to court, and during the defamation trial brought by Prime, the testimony by Pilar Sanders unfolded like a real-life drama.

When she was asked what her name was, Pilar Sander's answer brought her a contempt of court ruling. She was immediately sentenced to seven days in jail, according to the Dallas Morning News.

“I am Pilar Sanders Love El Dey Allodial Moorish American.”

The former actress was also ordered to pay Deion Sanders $1 million for defamation, as the claims were proven to be false.

Deion and Pilar Sanders drag children into messy divorce

Deion and Pilar Sander's children were inevitably dragged into the drama, and kids from both sets sided with different parents during different periods of the divorce.

Deiondra Sanders, Coach Prime's first-born daughter by Carolyn Chambers, went on an expletive-filled rant on X (then Twitter) against Pilar Sanders sharing intimate details about their lives.

Larry Friedman, Pilar Sander's lawyer, spoke about the tweets by Deiondra to TMZ.

"Marriage is a relationship between two adults, and it doesn’t involve engaging this kind of faceless accusations made by his child," Friedman said.

When Shilo Sanders was returned to the custody of his mother, he also took to social media to make his feelings clear.

"After what seems like forever, I'm finally officially back full-time with my mom!

"My mom having full custody of me is all I have wanted for years. Thank you to the court system for finally seeing the truth and putting me in a healthy loving environment," Shilo wrote.

All these years later, the Sanders clan has descended on Boulder, Colorado, and has commandeered the college sports spotlight while burying the ghosts of a decade ago.