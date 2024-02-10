Coach Prime’s daughter Deiondra Sanders backs Shedeur Sanders as Colorado QB shows off latest diamond chain

Colorado coach Deion Sanders' son, Shedeur Sanders, got his hands on a shiny new diamond necklace with the words "Legendary" engraved. The Buffaloes quarterback showed off the bling to his fans on Friday, which went viral on social media. He also decided to try it on and, by his expression, looked pleased at his choice.

Shedeur’s sister, Deiondra Sanders, took to Instagram to reshare her brother's latest jewelry from Tajia Diamonds. The signal-caller was with his brothers and father while making the new purchase. Deiondra backed his choice with a simple Instagram story.

"Shedeur's new chain," Deiondra wrote with a cold emoji.

Deiondra shared her brother's new bling.

The video showed Shedeur trying on his new necklace, laced with diamonds. It contained a fat diamond chain holding the necklace. "Legendary" is the name of the Colorado quarterback's brand, which he uses to sell luxurious clothing and accessories in the college football world.

Before going jewelry shopping with his father and two brothers, Deion Sanders Jr. and Shilo Sanders, Shedeur attended the 2024 NFL Honors with them. He showed off his signature celebration on the red carpet as "Coach Prime" gave the Defensive Player of the Year award to Myles Garrett of the Cleveland Brown.

But the love for diamonds and jewelry is not new for the quarterback or his family.

The Deion Sanders family's love for diamonds ft. Shedeur Sanders

The family of Deion Sanders has a custom jewelry designer they like to go to. It is Tajia Diamonds by Victor Rodriguez, a brand based in New York. Everyone, including Shedeur Sanders, has made multiple trips to the jewelry designer to get their hands on custom-made bling.

Earlier last month, Deion Sanders showed off the diamond necklace he got from the brand. It had the engraving of Coach Prime’s life philosophy of "I Believe" engraved on it. Coach Prime also got a diamond-studded whistle during the season to immortalize his coaching career.

Shedeur also has a diamond-studded wristwatch he showed off on social media. Standing outside the car on a snow-covered road, the Buffs star posed for the camera with his lovely watch.

