$45,000,000 worth Deion Sanders once gifted 15 year old Shedeur Sanders Ford F150 worth $40,000 on his birthday

Deion Sanders shares a special bond with all his kids and occasionally makes them feel better with unexpected gifts. A 15-year-old Shedeur Sanders experienced that love on his birthday.

Coach Prime shared a throwback video of Shedeur's birthday when he was still a freshman in high school on Instagram. At that time, his father gifted him his first ride, a Ford F150 worth $40,000.

“‘Throwback video’ Shedeur receiving his 1st ride when he was a freshman. Happy Birthday to my FAVORITE SON! @shedeursanders “GROWN” “2”!! Love u son and I’m more proud of the Man U are rather than the Athlete u are. Keep on being u UNAPOLOGETICALLY YOU!” Sanders wrote on the QB’s 22nd birthday.

In the video, Coach Prime asked Shedeur what he did to deserve this gift. Shedeur confidently replied that he got an A in his studies. Shedeur, now a QB for Colorado, recently turned 22 and celebrated his birthday. He would be happy to be tagged as his dad’s favorite son.

The Deion Sanders ranking system

Not too long ago, $45 million-worth Deion Sanders revealed how he ranks his kids. In a podcast appearance with Robert Griffin III, Coach Prime ranked his other son, Shilo Sanders, as the number one among his kids. Why? Because, according to him, the Buffaloes' safety has been consistent and has been balling.

The number two spot went to his eldest daughter, Deiondra Sanders. Sanders credited her for being consistent and listening to him when she asked for his advice. Number three was quite a battle but it finally went to Coach Prime's oldest son, Deion 'Bucky' Sanders Jr.

Now the QB is number one. Is that because of his birthday or something else? Do share your thoughts in the comments.

