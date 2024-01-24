Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes are gearing up for spring practice as the program tries to build on its improvements from last season. Their under-construction depth chart features some of his favorites: quarterback Shedeur Sanders, wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter Jr. and safety Shilo Sanders. However, one of them got pranked by Coach Prime in a video by Well Off Media.

Recently, Deion Sanders playfully joked about taking away Shilo Sanders' Christmas present. In the video, in the Colorado safety's absence, Deion, seated at his desk, pulled out two envelopes from a white pouch and handed them over to his other sons, Deion Sanders Jr. and Shedeur Sanders, while teasing Shilo.

"Shilo, I'm taking money out yours," Deion said.

Before receiving the packet, Shedeur commented on the surprise from his dad:

"He (Deion) just acting like he just got, like, a real bag."

Shedeur playfully snatched the envelopes from Deion's hands.

Sanders Jr., counting the money, exclaimed,

“Oh, man, this is a blessing.”

With a $1.1M NIL valuation, Shilo protested the event on a live video call, playfully shouting to his dad:

“You can’t do that. That’s wrong.”

Despite the teasing, Deion, who is worth $45 million, appreciated his sons' reactions, with a positive gesture.

“Y'all making money, but it's still a great gesture.”

Deion Sanders’ unfiltered rankings of his kids

CU coach Deion Sanders

In a recent conversation with Robert Griffin III on "RG3 and The Ones," Deion Sanders didn't hold back on ranking his kids. Straight to the point, Sanders shared the current pecking order:

“Like, right now. Right now, I’m gonna throw Shilo at No. 1. Shilo’s been consistent, he’s balling. He’s been balling, man.”

But the plot thickens after Shilo. Sanders turned the spotlight to Deiondra, one of his kids not playing for Colorado.

“No. 2 would probably be Deiondra. Yeah. She’s the No. 2 right now. She’s consistent, and she listens when she asks me for advice about this and that.”

And then came the curveball, as Deion ranked the quarterback of the Colorado Buffaloes.

“No. 3 has to be Shedeur. No. no. Bucky. Bucky’s three. Bucky keep me laced because he’s making some heck of a YouTube money. He keeps me laced. He’s killing it.”

Meanwhile, as CU transitions to the Big 12 in 2024, Coach Prime is working on assembling a roster devoid of talent gaps. His staff is focused on creating a competent lineup on both sides of the ball.

