WATCH: $50,000,000 worth Deion Sanders can't control his laughter as son Shilo Sanders imitates Coach Prime in latest IG post

Deion Sanders shares a great bond with his kids and Shilo Sanders showed it to the fans yet again. In the latest video featuring the duo, Shilo imitated his dad as the Colorado Buffaloes head coach completed his workout. Coach Prime couldn't control his laughter after watching his son’s impression of him.

The Colorado head coach has taken up a challenge to show consistency in his workout in his new video series on social media. Called ‘Days of Prime,’ Sanders opens every video with the same trademark style. That is exactly what Shilo tried to imitate, as can be seen in his latest Instagram post.

“21 days of Prime Time, son. I gotta go. Good day God bless,” Shilo said at the end of the video.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Before the Colorado safety arrived, Sanders disclosed that the challenge had been ongoing for 21 days. He stated that he did some cardio and hit the weights really well. Coach Prime expressed his delight in the consistency he has brought to his workout.

“It's the 21st day with Prime. How about that?” Sanders said smiling.

$50 million net worth holder, Coach Prime, and his sons are already preparing for the 2024 college football season, hitting the practice field and the gym regularly in the offseason.

Also read: WATCH: Coach Prime's $1.1 million NIL-valued son Shilo Sanders flaunts his awesome ride from icy vacation as he enjoys CFB offseason

College football world is a fan of Shilo Sanders' Deion Sanders impression

The college football world loved the way Shilo Sanders imitated his father, Deion Sanders, in the video. Fans flooded the comment section of the video posted by Colorado Safety and gave him a 10 out of 10. Some even suggested that the father-son duo sound alike to everyone. Here are a few reactions:

Screenshot from Instagram

Screenshot from Instagram

Shilo has been busy lately with his trip to Paris with quarterback Shedeur Sanders. Both made an appearance at Louis Vuitton’s Paris Men’s Fashion Week with Pharrell Williams. The star safety also hinted at a massive NIL deal with Nike, with wordplay around the company's famous ‘Just Do It’ slogan.

Also read: Shilo Sanders NIL deals: What is the current valuation of Coach Prime's son in the football world? Current deals, net worth, and more