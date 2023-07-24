Shilo Sanders NIL deals: What is the current valuation of Coach Prime's son in the football world? Current deals, net worth, and more

Shilo Sanders' NIL deals have always been under the microscope due to his father's legacy. He was the No. 54 safety and No. 584 overall prospect in the class of 2019 and has two years of eligibility remaining.

During his first season at Jackson State, he excelled and earned a second-team All-SWAC selection. An ACL injury hampered his second season, but that hasn't stopped Shilo from signing several lucrative NIL deals.

In 2022, Shilo and his brother, Shedeur signed NIL deals with Actively Black, a sports apparel company. The company recognized the value of partnering with the Sanders and released a statement after signing the deals:

“At Actively Black, we are forging new pathways to serve as a blueprint for Black communities to thrive. Travis, Shedeur, and Shilo made history with their decision to disrupt the status quo and bring their exceptional talents to Jackson State University."

KFC, Gilette, and Porsche make up just a fraction of Shilo Sander's NIL deals, with him also bagging a recent contract with Oikos yogurt. He appeared in a commercial featuring Oikos during the Superbowl alongside his family.

He also has a deal with Kinly, an application aiming to foster financial empowerment.

Shilo has a massive social media following with 537,000 Instagram, 265,000 TikTok, and 32,000 Twitter followers. He has leveraged his popularity to climb up the NIL valuation list.

Shilo Sander's NIL deals have garnered him an On3 NIL valuation of $539,000, ranking him No. 86 on the NIL 100 list. He is also No. 61 among football players on the list.

The Sanders family portfolio doesn't end with Shilo Sanders' NIL deals. His brother, Shedeur, has his share of lucrative deals involving companies such as Gatorade and Beats By Dre.

Will Shilo Sanders' NIL valuation go up while at Colorado?

Shilo Sanders entered the transfer portal in a bid to leave Jackson State even before his father's appointment to Colorado had gone through. He joined the Buffaloes in a well-calculated move.

With his father, Deion Sanders, aka Coach Prime, already a household name and a man guaranteed to generate a lot of attention, it's not a leap to suggest that Shilo Sanders NIL deals might skyrocket.

Coach Prime briefed the team on his intentions for them and made a memorable wisecrack while at it.

"I'm bringing my luggage with me and it's Louis."

It seems as if Shilo and Shedeur Sanders, the first pieces of his luggage, have arrived in Colorado.

