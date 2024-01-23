WATCH: Coach Prime's $1.1M NIL-valued son Shilo Sanders flaunts his awesome ride from icy vacation as he enjoys CFB offseason

Colorado coach Deion Sanders' son Shilo Sanders is making the most of his time off after the 2023 college football season. After his recent escapades in Europe, walking the ramp for Louis Vuitton, the Buffs safety is now on another adventure.

The $1.1 million NIL-valued star is digging the vibes of an icy vacation. Although the location is unknown, Shilo treated his fans with an amazing view of the ice-covered surroundings that he is exploring.

He also flaunted his awesome snowmobile, giving a panoramic 360-degree view of the icy hills that he was trekking which had trees in the distance.

Shilo Sanders has gained a lot of attention in the past week, particularly for his fashion venture at the Paris Fashion Week.

Shilo Sanders debuts for Louis Vuitton at Paris Fashion Week

Deion Sanders' sons, Shedeur, Shilo and Deion Sanders Jr., turned heads in Europe last week.

The trio graced the Louis Vuitton headquarters and took center stage at the Paris Fashion Week, showing their skills in the fashion industry for the 2024 Men's Fall/Winter collection in collaboration with Pharrell Williams.

Shedeur, a Colorado quarterback, and Shilo, a safety, walked the ramp, but it was Shilo Sanders who stole the spotlight. The 23-year-old is already being hailed as a seasoned model, catching the attention of the college football world.

The buffs duo even interacted on the set with Pharrell Williams. The music producer expressed his admiration for the Sanders brothers:

“Honored to have you guys here. To me, like, it's symbolic that you are doing this. You know, one of y’all, like,rdreams, and you’re at the top of the game.”

Safe to say, Shilo Sanders is living the high life. The Colorado safety will be back in practice mode soon, with Coach Prime already hitting the ground running for the 2024 college football season.

