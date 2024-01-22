Deion Sanders’ son, Shilo, has been crucial to his Colorado Buffaloes project. The safety had a good year in Boulder despite the team not doing well. And it looks like he might have done it off the field.

Shilo shared some pictures of himself with his fans on Instagram. And the Buffaloes star also dropped a big hint about a massive NIL deal.

The Buffaloes head coach's son tagged the $31 billion company and wrote in the caption:

“I did it.”

The caption is a play on words around the Nike slogan, Just Do It. The safety is walking in the footsteps of his legendary father, who also has a Nike deal under his belt. Coach Prime continued wearing Nike gear despite Colorado's contract with Under Armor. And now his son might end up doing the same thing when he gets his NIL deal.

Shilo Sanders already has NIL deals with Active Black, KFC, Gillette and Porsche. He has also appeared in the Oikos yogurt commercial during the Super Bowl with his family. Sanders is working in financial empowerment with a deal with Kindly.

He was the shining star of the defense with two-way player Travis Hunter in Colorado for the 2023 season. Here is a look at his season in numbers.

How did Deion Sanders' son, Shilo, fare in 2023?

Shilo Sanders followed his father and brother to join the Buffaloes at the end of the 2022 season after being with Jackson State. And it did not take the safety long to establish himself at the heart of the defense. He featured in all but one game in the season and put up some impressive numbers.

Shilo Sanders raked up 54 solo tackles and 13 assisted ones in those 11 games. He also defended three passes while forcing four fumbles. The defensive star also intercepted one quarterback pass.

A stellar performance like this could not lift the team much, as Colorado won just four games in the year. It was still a massive improvement from the 1-11 record that Coach Prime inherited in Boulder. All eyes will be on the Folsom Field when the 2024 season kicks off in the fall.

