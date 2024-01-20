Deion Sanders’ sons Shilo and Shedeur Sanders have been known to pull each other’s legs any chance they get. Something similar happened at the Paris airport as the duo were waiting with their brother, Deion Sanders Jr.

In a reel posted by Sanders Jr.’s media company - ‘Well Off Media’s Instagram account - ‘Well Off Forever,’ the Colorado safety and quarterback engaged in a hysterical banter which saw Shedeur get roasted and the fans reacted to it.

The clip starts with Shilo saying to Shedeur:

"You're really lame bro."

Shedeur replied:

"Nah! I'm not going there now bro."

"Me? No, you're doing none of me today, no man," Shilo said.

The Colorado safety then makes a joke about Shedeur’s shoes, to which the QB points out Shilo’s shoes, probably Air Jordan’s, and says:

"Aren't these the same one's that you were wearing yesterday"

Seeing this conversation, one fan commented:

"Shilo gonna keep you humble lol."

Let’s look at some other fan reactions:

Shedeur and Shilo Sanders were on stage for Louis Vuitton’s Men’s Fall-Winter 2024 collection at the Paris Fashion Week.

Pharrell Williams praises Shilo and Shedeur Sanders

Pharrell Williams showers praise on Colorado Buffaloes’ Shilo and Shedeur Sanders during their Parisian adventure. The Buffs duo joined the American songwriter for a photo shoot at Louis Vuitton’s Mens Fall-Winter Show 2024, where Pharell said:

“Honored to have you guys here. To me like, it's symbolic that you are doing this. You know one of y’all like dreams and you’re at the top of the game,” he said via Well Off Media.

Later, Coach Prime’s sons explained their motive behind venturing beyond football, emphasizing their desire to be multi-dimensional. Pharrell, valuing their diverse talents, said,

“You already are, it's just that society makes you think that you are not & you aspire to be other things but you guys do so many things already. So you don't want to be! If I were you I would change that language. I AM MULTI DIMENSIONAL. You know what I'm saying? Let them know, you're already that!”

