It has been an eventful week for Deion Sanders' sons, who are having a hell of a time in the offseason. The trio—Shedeur, Shilo, and Deion Sanders Jr.—are in Europe, enjoying their trip to the Louis Vuitton headquarters.

Both, the Colorado quarterback and safety, then went on to walk the ramp at the Paris Fashion Week for the 2024 Men's Fall/Winter collection by Louis Vuitton in collaboration with American record producer Pharrell Williams.

While both Shedeur and Shilo set the stage on fire, Shilo Sanders in particular has garnered a lot of attention from the CFB world, which perceives the 23-year-old athlete as a seasoned model.

"Shilo might be built for this," one fan said.

Let's have a look at the other comments:

Pharrell Williams lauds Deion Sanders' sons

Colorado Buffaloes sensations Shilo and Shedeur Sanders turned heads in Paris as they modeled for the Louis Vuitton Mens Fall/Winter Show 2024.

The football prodigies seized the opportunity to connect with none other than music producer Pharrell Williams on the set of a photoshoot. During their interaction, Williams expressed his admiration for the Sanders brothers, saying:

“Honored to have you guys here. To me, like, it's symbolic that you are doing this. You know, one of y’all like dreams, and you’re at the top of the game.”

Wanting to diversify their pursuits beyond football, Deion Sanders' sons emphasized their desire to be recognized as multi-dimensional individuals. Pharrell Williams connected with their sentiment, as he said:

"You already are. Society makes you think that you are not & you aspire to be other things, but you guys do so many things already. If I were you, I would change that language. I AM MULTI DIMENSIONAL. Let them know, you're already that!"

It seems they are enjoying this offseason and are finding recognition in the process.

