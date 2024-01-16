WATCH: Deion Sanders’ sons take eventful walk as Shilo and Shedeur prep for upcoming photoshoot with Louis Vuitton

Deion Sanders Jr., Shedeur Sanders and Shilo Sanders are enjoying the college football offseason. Colorado coach Deion Sanders’ sons are making headlines off the field with their presence at the Louis Vuitton headquarters.

Sanders Jr. took to Instagram to post a story where the trio can be seen walking down the stairs. While Shilo walks ahead, rocking a tan-brown leather bag on the back, Sheduer and Sanders Jr. take their time on the stairs, walking in unison.

Working his camera as always, the Well Off Media owner, Sanders Jr., turned the camera towards Shedeur and said:

"Just keep walking"

The Buffs’ quarterback and defensive safety are in Paris for their photoshoot with the luxury brand Louis Vuitton.

Sanders Jr., in another story, is seen walking through the Louis Vuitton facility, flaunting his LV merchandise as he skilfully captures himself in the mirrors.

Deion Sanders’ ex-wife Pilar Sanders showers love on Colorado QB

Shedeur Sanders is preparing for an international catwalk at the Louis Vuitton fashion show during Paris Fashion Week.

Alongside his brother Shilo, Shedeur is set to model for the Louis Vuitton Men’s Fall-Winter 2024 Collection by Pharrell Williams in Paris, France.

He recently donned a patterned hoodie and black pants, as shared on his Instagram account.

His mother, Pilar Sanders, expressed her love and pride for their son’s venture into the fashion world. She commented:

"SON! MY BABIES MY BABIES MY BABEEEEEEEEEZ!"

“Lovin the baby brief tho! They not ready for this”

The young quarterback’s venture into fashion has garnered admiration from teammates and fans alike.

