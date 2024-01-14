WATCH: All of Deion Sanders’ sons have fun time in car ride to Louis Vuitton headquarters

Deion Sanders and Co. always have something or the other up their sleeves. The college football offseason is in full swing and the Sanders clan is enjoying their time off.

Recently, Deion Sanders Jr. posted a story on Instagram that featured all of Coach Prime's sons having a fun time in a car while on their way to the Louis Vuitton headquarters.

Sanders Jr. was running the show with Shilo and Shedeur Sanders seated in the back. The Colorado safety was seen busy on his phone while the quarterback was recording a video of the view outside.

On being called by Deion Sanders Jr., Shilo Sanders put up a victory sign for the story while Shedeur was minding his own business.

In another story, both Shilo and Shedeur are seen at the Louis Vuitton headquarters, getting directions for their shoot. Sanders Jr. caught the whole conversation from a distance. Have a look:

Deion Sanders' son returns to Colorado amidst NFL Draft rumors

Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders has opted to skip the NFL Draft and return to Colorado for his senior season in 2024. Sanders expressed his confidence in the team's potential for the upcoming season, emphasizing that Colorado has all the necessary "pieces" to make a significant impact.

Announcing it on X, Sanders clarified his decision, stating:

"Y’all know I’m not declaring this year. We got the pieces we need to do it big this year 💯"

This decision comes after a promising season for Sanders, who showcased impressive skills both as a passer and a rusher. During his debut campaign with Colorado, Shedeur Sanders achieved a remarkable 69.3 percent completion rate, throwing for 3,230 yards, 27 touchdowns, and just three interceptions. Shedeur also contributed on the ground with four rushing touchdowns.

The Buffaloes started Coach Prime's inaugural Power 5 season with a bang, securing three consecutive wins, including a victory over 2022 national title runner-up TCU. However, they faced challenges later on.

A 1-8 stretch following their initial success dampened their overall performance, with only a win against Arizona State in the latter part of the season.

Despite the setbacks, Coach Sanders has been actively recruiting and making strategic moves in the transfer portal to enhance the team's roster for the upcoming season.

